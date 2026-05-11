May 11, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

PM Modi wraps Gujarat visit with grand Vadodara roadshow, cultural showcase

Vadodara: People gather to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Vadodara, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday concluded his visit to Gujarat with a grand roadshow in Vadodara, marking the final public engagement of the day, which also included religious and development-related programmes.

The engagements included his visit to the Somnath Temple and participation in Sardardham initiatives.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the Somnath Temple, where he took part in commemorative observances linked to the temple’s historic reconstruction.

He later travelled to Vadodara, where he inaugurated Sardar Dham Bhavan-3, virtually performed the bhoomipoojan (foundation stone laying ceremony) of the Dharmshi Harji Mordiya Girls Chhatralaya Phase-2, and launched the Sardar Dham Education Support Yojana with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.

The day’s engagements culminated in a large public roadshow in Vadodara, held in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with other state leaders, including BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The roadshow, described as stretching approximately 1.5 kilometres from Gada Circle to the Old Airport gate, featured 16 specially decorated stages set up by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation and administrative authorities.

Large crowds gathered along the route to greet the Prime Minister, with organisers stating that the event was designed to represent “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

At the start of the roadshow, local dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister at Gada Circle, after which the procession moved through multiple cultural displays.

Traditional Gujarati Garba performances were followed by presentations from different states, including folk and classical dances such as Bihu, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Manipuri, and cultural showcases from Kerala and Odisha.

Other performances included devotional representations linked to Goddess Mahakali worship traditions, instrumental presentations such as Nadaswaram, and thematic cultural depictions based on the Ramayana and Ayodhya.

Additional displays highlighted national themes, including “Make in India” and tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy, alongside performances symbolising the armed forces and patriotic motifs.

The programme also featured Punjabi Bhangra performances and other folk expressions, contributing to what organisers described as a unified cultural presentation reflecting India’s diversity.

Speaking during the event, Harshad Giri Goswami, Mahant of Harni Bhidbhanjan Hanuman, referred to recent political outcomes and the Prime Minister’s ideological positioning.

He said, “First of all, the great victory of West Bengal, according to me, it is a victory of faith, a victory of faith, a victory of elements associated with Sanatana, which in our India and Gujarat… from that everywhere in people's minds, there is a place of faith, there is a place of faith, that nothing, nothing, but we are ahead of the religious field, and the great Prime Minister of India is so ahead, that with religion, with Sanatana, he connects every human being…”

Throughout the route, residents of Vadodara welcomed the Prime Minister with traditional greetings, and the atmosphere remained marked by continuous public participation and cultural performances at designated stages.

The roadshow marked the final engagement of the Prime Minister’s Gujarat visit.

--IANS

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