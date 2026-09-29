India, Bangladesh discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation

Dhaka, Sep 29 (IANS) India and Bangladesh on Tuesday discussed ways to deepen bilateral engagement and advance cooperation for mutual benefit between the two neighbouring countries.

The talks were held between Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir in Dhaka. Trivedi also congratulated Kobir on his appointment as state minister.

Following the meeting, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka took to X and posted: “High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi held a courtesy meeting with the Minister of State-1 for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Humaiun Kobir, on 29 September 2026. High Commissioner conveyed congratulations on his assumption of charge as the State Minister. The discussion focussed on continued cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, for mutually beneficial outcomes for the peoples of India and Bangladesh.”

During the meeting, Kobir reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to engaging with India in a “forward-looking and mutually respectful” manner on matters of shared interest and for the benefit of both countries’ peoples.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, including the recently concluded 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Last week, India reiterated that it desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh and is ready to discuss all bilateral issues within the existing structured mechanisms.

"On the trajectory of the India-Bangladesh relationship, we have said this in the past as well, that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. And, we are ready to discuss all issues, bilateral issues, within the structured mechanisms that we have right now. So that is our intent," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

Indian High Commissioner Trivedi, has held a series of meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership this month. He met Mahdi Amin, Advisor to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, to discuss cooperation in education, technology and innovation.

"The meeting highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties," the Indian High Commission said.

Trivedi also met Bangladesh's Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Rashiduzzaman Millat on improving air connectivity and air cargo capacity, and Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee.

He separately held talks with Zahed Ur Rahman, Advisor for Policy and Strategy to the Bangladesh Prime Minister, on further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

--IANS

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