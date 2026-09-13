'Once we enter the pitch, it is 11 against 11,' says Thapa ahead of Brazil's Uruguay friendlies

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) India midfielder Anirudh Thapa believes the excitement surrounding the national team’s upcoming high-profile friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay must be set aside once the players step onto the pitch, insisting that the contests will ultimately come down to '11 against 11'.

Thapa is set to make his return to the Indian team after a two-year absence as the Blue Tigers prepare for a challenging FIFA international window.

India will face Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 25 before taking on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time champions Uruguay on October 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The 28-year-old last represented India against Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup in September 2024.

With Brazil and Uruguay among the biggest names in world football, Thapa said the upcoming fixtures present a rare opportunity for Indian players to test themselves against elite opposition on home soil.

“As everyone knows, both Brazil and Uruguay are world champions. They have world-class players and have won the World Cup. For me as a player, it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play against them in India, in front of our home fans,” Thapa said.

“I am really excited and motivated to represent my country, test myself and see how good we are as a team. We can also gain a lot of experience from playing against them,” he added.

While acknowledging the excitement within the Indian camp, Thapa stressed that the players must remain focused on their task when the matches begin.

“When we sit together and talk about these matches, it is exciting. It gives you goosebumps when you think about playing against these countries, especially at home. But once we enter the pitch, it is 11 against 11. We need to give our best and play our best football,” he said.

Thapa, who operates in central midfield, also highlighted discipline, composure and communication as key factors for India against opponents capable of punishing even small mistakes.

“We need to be motivated, but we also need to be disciplined. As a team, we must remain composed and compact and keep fighting until the 90th minute because these teams will push us,” he said.

“If we can make fewer mistakes, that will be something positive we can carry forward. Communication between the midfield and defence will be massive because of their quality, how they play in small spaces and how quickly they can move the ball,” he added.

Thapa said India must focus on their own organisation and collective performance rather than being overawed by the stature of their opponents.

“Both teams have quality and everything you expect from great footballing nations. For us, it will be important to remain disciplined, play as a unit and fight for the badge. We will be playing at home, in front of our supporters, and we must give our very best,” he said.

The midfielder also underlined the importance of learning from the experience, irrespective of the results.

“What we do during those 90 minutes will be crucial, but what we learn after the matches will also be important. We do not get many opportunities to play teams like these, particularly on our home ground,” he said.

Thapa also urged Indian football fans to turn up in large numbers and back the Blue Tigers during the high-profile fixtures.

“Teams of this calibre are coming to India to play against India. It’s a rare opportunity for the fans. Please come, support us as you have always done, and we will try to give our best for the nation,” he said.

India’s matches against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay will provide the Blue Tigers with a stern test against three teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

--IANS

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