India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India and Russia on Wednesday held wide-ranging discussions on issues of common interest, including their impact on international security, during the Seventh India-Russia Special Mechanism on Pakistan and Afghanistan, held in New Delhi.

The discussion was co-chaired by India’s Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA), Pavan Kapoor and Russia’s Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, Aleksandr Venediktov.

"Both sides held wide-ranging discussions on issues of common interest, including their impact on international security. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen their ongoing cooperation under the aegis of India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the ministry, during his visit, Venediktov also called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, India and Russia also held on Wednesday discussions on deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges and exploring ways to have greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The talks took place during a meeting between the Acting Commander of the Moscow Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Seritsky and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command, Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra.

"Lieutenant General Igor Anatolyevich Seritsky, Acting Commander of the Moscow Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, interacted with Lieutenant General Mohit Malhotra, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Sapta Shakti Command," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

"The interaction focused on deepening bilateral military ties, enhancing professional exchanges and exploring avenues for greater collaboration in areas of mutual interest, further reinforcing the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership," it added.

On Wednesday, the Indian Naval ship (INS) Sahyadri also hosted a reception aboard the vessel in Russia's Vladivostok, bringing together representatives of the Russian Navy, the city administration and Indian diplomatic officials.

In a statement shared on X on Wednesday, the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok said, "INS Sahyadri hosted a Deck Reception in Vladivostok, welcoming distinguished guests from Russian Federation Navy, City Administration and Consulate General of India onboard for an evening of fellowship and goodwill."

Reflecting the camaraderie and team spirit, the navies of India and Russia participated in friendly football and basketball matches, highlighting sportsmanship, teamwork and the enduring bonds of friendship.

As the Indian and Russian navies took part in the bilateral naval exercise INDRA 2026, the Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri held talks with a senior Russian naval commander, Vice Admiral A Y Sysuev, in Vladivostok, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two maritime forces.

"INDRA 26, A protocol meeting of the Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri was held with Vice Admiral A Y Sysuev, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet, Vladivostok, Russia followed by an interaction reaffirming strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between two navies," the Indian mission posted on X.

INS Sahyadri docked at Vladivostok on October 10 to participate in bilateral exercise INDRA 2026, which commenced on October 13 and will continue until October 18.

The exercise aims to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Russian Federation Navy.

--IANS

/as