In special gesture, Indonesian President welcomes PM Modi at Jakarta airport

Jakarta, July 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jakarta Monday afternoon, kicking off his two-day visit to Indonesia. In a special gesture, President Prabowo Subianto personally received PM Modi at the airport as he was accorded a warm welcome.

Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force accompanied the Indian PM’s plane from the time it entered the Indonesian airspace.

At the airport, PM Modi witnessed traditional Indonesian performances.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the Indonesian President and review progress made in the partnership.

Indonesia is the first stop on PM Modi's three-nation tour. It will be followed by visits to Australia and New Zealand, later in the week.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that he will be in Indonesia from July 6-8 at the invitation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018. This will be my first bilateral visit after the elevation of our bilateral ties and follows the state visit of President Prabowo, who was the chief guest at our Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, 2025," the Prime Minister said.

He mentioned that India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and this visit will "further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership".

"During this visit, I will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to our close cultural ties," he added.

India’s defence and security cooperation with Indonesia has seen increased momentum and expanding scope through high-level visits, regular bilateral and multilateral exercises and deeper defence industry cooperation - including the sale of BrahMos.

As maritime neighbours, both countries adopted the Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in 2018. The stationing of an Indonesian Liaison Officer at IFC-IOR will give further impetus to maritime domain awareness. India will also be earmarking slots for Indonesian cadets and officers in NDA and DSSC which will enhance defence capacity building.

There are also strong synergies between developmental visions of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Emas (Golden) Indonesia 2045'. Indonesia has emerged as the second largest trading partner of India in the ASEAN region with bilateral trade in 2025-26 at US$ 24.78 billion. Over 130 Indian companies are invested in different sectors in Indonesia.

–IANS

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