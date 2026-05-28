Imtiaz Ali shares experience of filming ‘Mascara’ in frequent collaborator Irshad Kamil’s hometown

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has shared that the song ‘Mascara’ was shot in lyricist Irshad Kamil’s hometown.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film along with Vedang Raina and Sharvari. During the conversation he spoke about the location at which the song is shot.

He told IANS, “The particular location that you're talking about, incidentally, is in a city called Malir Kotla, and Malir Kotla is also the city or the town that Irshad Kamil comes from. So, I had the unique satisfaction of being the director that played a song of Irshad Kamil to shoot for it in his hometown for the first time. And it was actually for me also a very emotional moment because I've seen Irshad ever since he came into the film industry. His first film was also my first film. And in Malir Kotla, below the steps, when we were playing that shot, I played the music and then it hit me that this is Irshad's hometown”.

He further mentioned, “Some young boy from a family in that town, came to Bombay to make a living. And now people from Bombay, 200 people have come to make a movie in which his song is playing. So, that was a very surreal moment for me. So, as special as that location looks, it is also special for me for this reason of Irshad. But when you saw that location for the first time, it wasn't looking spectacular at all. Because seasonally, it changes a lot. All the flowers that came, came later on. When we did the recce, the flowers weren't there”.

The film is set in Punjab predating the Partition of India, and tells the story of 2 lovers. The film features the architectural ruins of Punjab.

“My thought was that there is a location called Kachchi Dalan and there should be ruins in it. And there should be some vegetation in the ruins. So, this was the most over covered in a way. But it turned out well and we also dressed up the location for it to look like this”, he added.

--IANS

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