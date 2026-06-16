June 16, 2026 7:04 PM हिंदी

IM Soham halts Iniyan’s march in Mumbai chess event

IM Soham halts Iniyan’s march in Mumbai chess event

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) IM Soham Kamotra caused a flutter at the Global Chess Festival, displaying a strong defence to halt Iniyan Pa’s winning streak in the sixth round of the Master’s section at the World Trade Centre.

Iniyan had been in blistering form, winning all his first five games, and looked set to score his sixth successive victory in the early stages of his game, but lost his way and had to settle for a draw against Kamotra, who incidentally is the first and only International Master (IM) from Jammu and Kashmir.

Iniyan, with 5.5 points, however, holds onto a slender half-point lead over second-placed Aakashchandra Dalvi, while Kamotra, Ayush Sharma, and Harsh Suresh are bunched behind with 4.5 points each. In other results, GM Abhijit Gupta broke the three-game winning streak of prodigy WIM Oshini Gunawardhana Devindya.

Ajay Santhosh Parvathareddy squandered a winning position to end on the losing side against Aakash Sharadchandra Dalvi in another important result. IM Akshay Borgaonkar held a higher-rated GM Alexander Aleksej to a draw. IM Mohan Kushagra was shocked by compatriot FM Adak Bivor.

Viresh Sharnarthi and Madhvendra Pratap Sharma scored their sixth consecutive victories to lead the Challenger and Junior Categories, respectively, with six points each. Nithin Babu, Arul Anand, and Swain Aashirwad are trailing Sharnarthi by just half a point. Madhvendra has built a one-point lead over Ankit Das, Vinayak Kolluru, A Amanlal, Nijesh R, and Amber Gangwal.

Kamotra was caught off guard in an English Opening game against Iniyan, and Iniyan’s pieces were comfortably placed. Incidentally, both players failed to make accurate moves. Kamotra, however, got his act together, exchanged pieces, and defended tenaciously to earn a precious half point.

Abhijit Gupta adopted the Sicilian defence against Oshina, and the latter made her intentions obvious to try and force a draw right from the early stages. Exchanging pieces at every possible opportunity, Oshina was quick to steer the game into the ending phase where each had double rooks, a minor piece, and an identical number of pawns by the 14th turn. A dubious pawn advance after castling on the queen-side landed Oshini in trouble, and the seasoned GM ensured that there were no hiccups before pocketing the point on the 41st turn.

Nagarkatte Vedant also managed an advantage in the Opening stages against Viresh Sharnarthi till a wrong queen move on the 17th turn. Sharnarthi did hold an edge after the exchange of queens, but by the 55th turn, a rook and two pawns each ending indicated that the game might end in a draw. Nagarkatte mishandled the ending and lost out after 76 moves.

The game between Madhvendra and Heet Baldawa in a Sicilian defence was a rather one-sided affair, which Madhvendra clinched after 63 moves.

Results:

Soham, Kamotra (1/2) draw Iniyan, Pa (1/2)

Ajay, Santhosh Parvathareddy (0) lost to Aakash Sharadchandra, Dalvi (1)

Gorovets, Andrey (1/2) draw Nitish, Belurkar (1/2)

Fedorov, Alexei (1/2) draw Savchenko, Boris (1/2)

Ayush, Sharma (1) beat Slizhevsky, Alexander (0)

Gochelashvili, David (0) lost to Harsh, Suresh (1)

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

G7 Summit: PM Modi receives warm welcome from French President Macron

G7 Summit: PM Modi receives warm welcome from French President Macron

Pakistan struggles to break free from IMF dependency: Report

Pakistan struggles to break free from IMF dependency: Report

Essar Energy Transition Fuels and IRH Global Trading agree 500 mn dollar strategic crude and product facility

Essar Energy Transition Fuels and IRH Global Trading agree 500 mn dollar strategic crude and product facility

When Ameesha Patel was confronted by the 'Gadar' fans

When Ameesha Patel was confronted by the 'Gadar' fans

Telugu actor Sunil plays Sampath Rao in Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu' (Photo Credit: Sri Gokulam Movies/X)

Telugu actor Sunil plays Sampath Rao in Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu'

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sees rise in attacks on educational institutions in 2026 (File image)

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sees rise in attacks on educational institutions in 2026

Sonam Khan shares emotional memory of her first film with Rishi Kapoor

Sonam Khan shares emotional memory of her first film with Rishi Kapoor

Nia Sharma shares unique take on how fame works today

Nia Sharma shares unique take on how fame works today

Actor JSK Sathish Kumar sustains head injury in shoot; advised two weeks bed rest (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Actor JSK Sathish Kumar sustains head injury in shoot; advised two weeks bed rest

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan clash, know all details of their clash in the second ODI at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajyapaye Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan clash, know all details