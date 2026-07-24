President Murmu pays respect at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest

Bucharest, July 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid her respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Romania's Bucharest before the conclusion of the last leg of her three-nation Europe visit.

"President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Bucharest, Romania. The monument embodies Romania's gratitude to its fallen soldiers and is a national symbol of patriotism, unity, and peace," the President’s Secretariat wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu addressed the India–Romania Business Forum at Bucharest in the presence of President Nicusor Dan of Romania, members of the Government of Romania, business leaders from India and Romania and representatives of Industry Associations of India and Romania.

"The President said that the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ aims to transform India into a developed nation by the centenary of our Independence. This journey presents immense opportunities for international partnerships, investment and technology collaboration. She urged Romanian companies to participate actively in India's growth story," the President’s Secretariat noted on X.

"With a combined market of nearly two billion people and an economic size of around 25 trillion dollars, the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is among the most significant economic partnerships in the world and aims at deepening trade integration, strengthening investment flows, and building resilient and diversified supply chains," the President’s Secretariat stated after the forum.

She emphasised that the early and effective implementation of the FTA will be crucial. It will provide a predictable environment for businesses, enhance value chain integration, and create new opportunities for MSMEs, startups, and innovators on both sides.

According to the President, India's globally recognised Digital Public Infrastructure, thriving start-up ecosystem and leadership in information technology can complement Romania's strengths in software engineering, cyber-security, research and advanced technologies.

The President expressed confidence that business communities of India and Romania will seize these emerging opportunities and transform them into successful commercial partnerships. She urged Romanian companies to participate actively in India's growth story.

–IANS

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