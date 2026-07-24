India’s cotton output moderates to 290.91 lakh bales in FY26

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Cotton production has ranged from 352.48 lakh bales in 2020‑21 to 290.91 lakh bales in 2025‑26, with productivity broadly stable between 428 and 451 kg per hectare, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

The variation in production is primarily attributable to changes in cotton acreage, as some farmers have diversified to other remunerative crops, MoS Textiles Pabitra Margherita said in Rajya Sabha.

Area under cotton production moderated from 132.85 lakh hectares in 2020‑21 to 114.82 lakh hectares in 2025‑26.

The ministry noted international cotton prices rose about 19 per cent while domestic prices for the S‑6 variety increased about 18 per cent. To augment domestic availability, imports of raw cotton and cotton yarn are undertaken whenever required, the minister said.

The estimated production, carry-over stocks and imports meet the projected consumption and the cotton situation is continuously monitored.

The overall cotton availability in the country, including imports, meets the requirements of the domestic textile industry.

The government said that it has taken timely measures to support the textile industry, including exemption of the 11 per cent import duty on cotton imports from June 1, 2026 to October 31, 2026 to facilitate adequate availability of raw cotton at competitive prices.

Further, it has continued the exemption from import duty on Extra Long Staple cotton effective February 20, 2024 to facilitate the availability of quality cotton for the textile industry.

Further, the government has approved the five-year Mission for Cotton Productivity (Kapas Kanti) (2026–27 to 2030–31), with an outlay of nearly Rs 5,659 crore to increase productivity & improve the quality of the cotton.

The government has earlier informed that it included a dedicated Rs 300 crore component for New Age Fibres in the Mission for Cotton Productivity within a broader Rs 5,664 crore program for 2026–31. The National Fibre Mission announced in the 2026–27 budget has components to scale production and brand development.

—IANS

aar/ag