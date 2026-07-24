India, Israel FTA talks make headway as 2nd round concludes

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) India and Israel concluded the second round of four-day negotiations for the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) here, as both sides held detailed discussions across all areas of the proposed agreement and continued to make progress towards a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA, according to a statement issued by the Commerce Ministry on Friday.

During this round, technical experts from both sides held dedicated sessions covering trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, intellectual property rights, customs procedures and trade facilitation, economic cooperation, and other chapters under the proposed agreement.

The discussions were constructive and forward-looking, with both sides engaging in detailed technical deliberations aimed at narrowing gaps and identifying areas of convergence, the statement said.

The Terms of Reference (ToR), signed in November 2025, continue to provide the structured framework for negotiations on the identified areas to strengthen bilateral trade, economic cooperation and the overall economic partnership between the two countries..

Total merchandise trade between India and Israel stood at $3.93 billion in FY 2025-26. The two countries share strong complementarities across several sectors, and the proposed FTA presents significant opportunities to further enhance bilateral trade, investment and economic integration.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to working towards the early conclusion of a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA that will further deepen bilateral trade, investment and economic ties, the statement said.

During the opening session, India's Chief Negotiator for the FTA, Additional Secretary in Department of Commerce, Ajay Bhadoo, reaffirmed India's commitment to negotiating a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that would further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Israel's Chief Negotiator, Yifat Alon Perel, Senior Director, Trade Policy and Agreements and Deputy Trade Commissioner, Foreign Trade Administration, Ministry of Economy and Industry, appreciated the progress made since the first round of negotiations and emphasised the importance of maintaining the momentum towards achieving an ambitious and mutually beneficial outcome, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na