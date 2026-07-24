Soundarya Rajinikanth: Students' voices deserve to be heard with empathy, dignity, and respect!

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Producer Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is also the younger daughter of Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, on Friday expressed solidarity with protesting students in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, saying that students were our future and that their voices deserve to be heard with empathy, dignity and respect.

Taking to her Instagram page to express support for the students, whose protests have now spread to various parts of the country, Soundarya Rajinikanth said, " In solidarity with the students of India. Students are our future. Their voices deserve to be heard with empathy, dignity, and respect."

She went on to add, "Every student deserves an education system that inspires confidence, fairness, and hope. Let’s continue striving for that future."

Popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, for her part, said, "Humanity should prevail over politics."

Taking to her Instagram page to pen her thoughts on the student and CJP protests that seem to growing stronger by the minute, the actress said, "Humanity should prevail over politics. Our youth have the right to ask questions, raise concerns, and expect meaningful dialogue. Trust in the examination system must be protected, across India. Faith in our education system can only be strengthened through transparency, accountability, and fairness. Merit must prevail. Truth must matter. Our students deserve hope, not fear, and a future built on fairness."

For the unaware, students and members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) have been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

The protests have now spread to various parts of the country, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Manipur and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers J P Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh held discussions with CJP spokespersons in the national capital on Friday, in a fresh bid to address their grievances over the NEET paper leaks and demands regarding the resignation of the Education Minister.

The meeting, lasting nearly two hours, however, remained inconclusive, with CJP staying firm on one of its demands -- the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

--IANS

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