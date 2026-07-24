Vedika Pinto on feeling 'heartbreak' after 'Nishaanchi's failure: Had it worked, my life would've been different

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Vedika Pinto has opened up about the failures she encountered on her professional front.

Her previous film, 'Nishaanchi', which was also one of director Anurag Kashyap's highly anticipated projects, performed below expectations at the box office.

Talking about it all, the actress admitted that while she was heartbroken by the outcome, she has chosen to cherish the experience of being part of the project rather than dwell on factors beyond her control.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Vedika shared her perspective on dealing with professional setbacks, saying the success or failure of a film is not something an actor can completely control.

"I think it depends on how you define failure. Whether a project works or not is not in your control. But what is in your control is how you feel about that project. So if I have had a project that I expected to work very well and it didn't work for whatever reason, of course, I felt the heartbreak of that. Of course, I felt that if it had done well, my life would have been different, my journey would have been different," she said.

Despite the disappointment and heartbreak, the actress said she prefers to look back at the opportunities a project offers rather than its commercial outcome.

"But at the same time, I have the privilege of looking back at those beautiful experiences and the opportunity that I was awarded to be a part of that journey. I think that, in the long run, that matters more than a failure that is way beyond my control," Vedika added.

The actress also recalled a thought shared by her ‘Musafir Cafe’ co-star Mahima Makwana, which helped shape her outlook.

"Mahima said something really beautiful earlier today. She said, 'Bhale hi hum na rahe, humara kaam rahe jaata hai.' (Even if we are no longer around, our work remains)"

Vedika explained that the legacy of an actor's work holds far greater value than box office numbers.

"For me to know that the projects I have given my heart and soul to, regardless of whether they were successes or how much money they made at the box office, that work remains and it is my work. I can proudly say that I was a part of those projects. I think that really matters much more than anything else," she said.

While acknowledging that every actor hopes for commercial success, Vedika stressed that genuine validation comes from audiences appreciating an honest performance.

"Of course everyone wants success. You want everything to be loved. As an actor, a large part of what I do is for that validation, for my feelings and my work to reach people, to be appreciated and validated. Whether that happens through a box office success or not, I think you do get validated for the work that you do. That's one of the most redeeming qualities about this industry," she concluded.

On the work front, Vedika will next be seen in Netflix's romantic drama series 'Musafir Cafe', directed by Ruchir Arun and based on Divya Prakash Dubey's novel of the same name.

The series stars Vikrant Massey as Chander Mohan Sharma, Vedika Pinto as Sudha and Mahima Makwana as Preeti, alongside Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Loveleen Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui and Anubha Fatehpuria in pivotal roles. 'Musafir Cafe' premieres on Netflix on July 24.

–IANS

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