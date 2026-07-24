Iran urges BRICS members to condemn aggression, violations of national sovereignty

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni on Friday termed violation of Iran's territorial integrity, the destruction of infrastructure, power plants, residential areas, schools, hospitals, and other civilian facilities, as well as the killing of civilians a "clear violation" of United Nations charter and the fundamental principles of international law.

Addressing the BRICS Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) in New Delhi on Friday, Momeni urged member states to take a "clear and firm position" in condemning aggression, violations of national sovereignty, attacks against civilians, and the destruction of critical infrastructure.

"He emphasised that a united and resolute BRICS voice in defence of international law, respect for national sovereignty, and opposition to the use of force would send an important message to the international community and contribute to strengthening international peace, security, and stability," the Iranian Embassy in India posted on X.

Momeni's remarks come amid renewed tensions in West Asia following the ongoing military exchanges between the US and Iran.

He stressed the need for stronger multilateral cooperation to address global challenges and called for enhanced collaboration among BRICS member states in crisis management, disaster risk reduction, and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure. Momeni also appreciated India hosting the BRICS meeting.

Speaking about the increasing global challenges, he stated that climate change, natural disasters, pandemics, the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, and other emerging crises have affected the security, development, and well-being of nations. He emphasised that no country can effectively confront these challenges alone and said that multilateral cooperation was more essential than ever.

He described the BRICS as an effective platform for promoting resilience, exchanging expertise, and strengthening practical cooperation in disaster risk reduction and crisis management. He noted that Iran, through its geographical conditions, has gained experience in managing earthquakes, floods, droughts, storms, and other natural hazards, and expressed readiness to share its expertise with other BRICS members.

He underscored that resilience is not restricted to post-disaster reconstruction but also encompasses prevention, preparedness, smart risk management, and enhancing the capacity of communities to maintain essential services during crises. He termed the resilience of critical infrastructure a fundamental pillar of national security, human safety, and sustainable development.

Momeni presented Iran’s proposal to strengthen BRICS cooperation in disaster risk reduction by creating operational plans based on the organisation's adopted documents, holding specialised training programs, exchanging technical and operational teams, and carrying out joint exercises among member states.

He expressed Iran’s readiness to serve as an active, responsible, and reliable partner in advancing cooperation among BRICS members and proposed transforming BRICS into not only an engine of economic growth but also a global model for disaster prevention, protection of critical infrastructure, and protecting human lives.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit.

BRICS comprises 11 major emerging markets and developing countries of the world - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. It is a useful platform for discussing and cooperating on contemporary issues having global as well as regional importance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

--IANS

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