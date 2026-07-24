July 24, 2026 5:34 PM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor recalls Helen’s 62-year association with the Kapoor family

Karisma Kapoor recalls Helen’s 62-year association with the Kapoor family

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor reflected on veteran actress-dancer Helen's long-standing bond with the Kapoor family.

The actress who is currently seen on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer in the capacity of a judge, revealed that the legendary performer shared a remarkable 62-year association with all the four generation of Bollywood's Kapoor clan.

Highlighting the Kapoor family's cinematic legacy, Karisma said, "Kapoor family mein Helen aunty ne Prithviraj Kapoor ji se leke Karisma Kapoor tak kaam kiya hain aur 62 years ka Helen ji ke sath association raha hain."

(Helen Aunty has worked with three generations of the Kapoor family, from Prithviraj Kapoor ji to Karisma Kapoor and has shared a remarkable association with the Kapoor family for 62 years)

For the uninitiated, Helen's association with the Kapoor clan dates back to the early years of Hindi cinema. She worked with Prithviraj Kapoor in films such as 'Insaaf’, while she shared the screen with Raj Kapoor in memorable films including 'Anari'.

Over the decades, she also collaborated with many other members of the Kapoor family, including Shammi Kapoor in films like 'Junglee' and 'Teesri Manzil', Shashi Kapoor in 'Bombay Talkie', 'Dil Ne Pukara'.

With Rishi Kapoor in the film ‘Jhootha Kahin Ka’ Randhir Kapoor in 'Ginny Aur Johnny’, ‘Kaccha Chor’ and later with Karisma Kapoor in the OTT series 'Brown'. She has also worked with Kareena Kapoor in the movie ‘Heroine’.

Concluding the heartwarming interaction, Karisma shared a fascinating memory passed down by her mother, veteran actress Babita Kapoor.

Recalling the filming of 'Dus Lakh', Karisma said Babita had often spoken about performing a dance sequence alongside Helen, where Babita was trained in classical dance while Helen effortlessly performed jazz.

According to Karisma, her mother would always be in awe at Helen's extraordinary ability to grasp choreography instantly without requiring formal rehearsals. She remembered Babita describing how Helen could watch a routine once, memorise every movement and execute it flawlessly.

–IANS

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