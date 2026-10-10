October 11, 2026 12:09 AM हिंदी

IGPL 2026: Chennai Lions’ Gaganjeet Bhullar lifts Hyderabad Invitational title

Chennai Lions’ Gaganjeet Bhullar lifts title in the IGPL Krishna Invitational 2026 at The Hyderabad Golf Club in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: IGPL

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (IANS) Gaganjeet Bhullar of Chennai Lions GC claimed the title in the IGPL Krishna Invitational 2026 Hyderabad, bagging the champion's trophy and a winner's cheque of Rs 22.6 lakh at The Hyderabad Golf Club in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Bhullar, an Arjuna Awardee and record 11-time Asian Tour winner, entered the week as a four-time IGPL champion. After sharing the lead with Karandeep Kochhar of Punjab Raptors GC following the second round, Gaganjeet Bhullar went on to clinch the title at Hyderabad Golf Club with a total of 14-under-par 196. The victory marks his fifth IGPL title.

Karandeep Kochhar and C. Muniyappa finished tied for second, each receiving a cheque of twelve lakh seventy-five thousand rupees.

Receiving the prize money from Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Gaganjeet Bhullar said, "Coming back to Hyderabad after a gap of 12 years, I really enjoyed the golf course, and the conditions were very good. Special thanks to IGPL. We started this journey with the IGPL last year. A special thanks to Sumit Passi, owner of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC and host of the Krishna Invitational 2026 IGPL Hyderabad at The Hyderabad Golf Club. Hopefully this is not the last time."

Shiv Kapur, Asian Games gold medallist and three-time Asian Tour winner, said, "Thank you for coming here. We've had a great start, and we want to take this tournament global, bring players from across the world, and take it to greater heights."

Bhaskar Reddy, President, Hyderabad Golf Association, said, "This has been a true golf festival for Hyderabad. Our members have seen the best of golf this week and had the chance to play alongside the pros in a very special Pro-Am format. I have been playing golf for 35 years, and I have never seen a Pro-Am like this. It is a unique privilege for amateur golfers anywhere in the country."

With the Hyderabad leg now concluded, IGPL Season 2 will next move to Vizag from November 3 to 5, 2026.

--IANS

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