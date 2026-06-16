ICC rankings: Matthews regains No.1 all-rounder spot as Deepti, Charani make big gains

Dubai, June 16 (IANS) West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ICC Women’s T20I all-rounder rankings, while India stars Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani registered significant gains in the list following their impressive performances in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener.

Deepti climbed two places to third in the T20I all-rounders’ rankings after her match-winning spell of 5/10 against Pakistan at Edgbaston. The off-spinning all-rounder was instrumental in India’s victory and now sits behind West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and New Zealand skipper Melie Kerr in the standings.

Matthews reclaimed the No.1 position among T20I all-rounders after producing a fine all-round display in West Indies’ seven-wicket win over New Zealand. The Caribbean skipper scored 48 runs and claimed the wicket of former White Ferns captain Sophie Devine, overtaking Kerr at the summit.

India also enjoyed major gains in the T20I bowling rankings, where left-arm spinner Shree Charani surged five places to a career-best second position. Charani is now just five rating points behind England spinner Linsey Smith, who continues to hold the No.1 ranking.

Deepti was another big mover in the bowling charts, jumping five places to fifth and strengthening India’s presence among the world’s leading T20I bowlers.

The race for the top bowling ranking remains extremely close, with only 20 rating points separating the top eight bowlers.

Elsewhere, Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce moved up seven places to re-enter the top 10 of the all-rounders’ rankings at 10th following her Player of the Match performance against Ireland. New Zealand pacer Jess Kerr, Scotland spinner Katherine Fraser and Bryce also made gains in the bowling rankings.

In the batting rankings, Australia’s Georgia Voll retained her position as the No.1 T20I batter. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt moved up one place to second after her innings of 44 against Australia, overtaking Australian star Beth Mooney.

Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield climbed four places to a career-best 10th after her half-century against South Africa, while England veteran Danni Wyatt-Hodge jumped six spots to 14th following her century against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.

--IANS

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