October 11, 2026 11:56 AM हिंदी

ICC chair Jay Shah extends Navratri wishes, says ‘Maa Durga’s blessings inspire courage and hope'

ICC chair Jay Shah extends Navratri wishes, says ‘Maa Durga’s blessings inspire courage and hope'

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah extended his wishes to devotees ahead of Shardiya Navratri, which begins on Sunday, urging people to draw inspiration from Goddess Durga as the nine-day festival gets underway across India with prayers, rituals and religious observances.

"On this auspicious occasion, may the blessings of Maa Durga inspire us to embrace every challenge with courage and every opportunity with hope," Jay Shah wrote on X.

His message highlighted the festival’s enduring spiritual significance, with devotees invoking Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations, collectively known as Navadurga, for strength, well-being and prosperity.

Observed during the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, Shardiya Navratri begins with Ghatasthapana, a ritual that marks the start of the auspicious period. Homes and temples across the country prepare for the celebrations as worshippers offer prayers and observe traditional customs to seek divine blessings.

The opening day is dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri, regarded as the first manifestation of Durga. Her name translates to ‘daughter of the mountain’, and devotees worship her while praying for strength, stability and well-being.

Throughout the festival, each day honours a different form of the goddess, with religious practices varying across regions. Fasting, devotional ceremonies and special prayers form an integral part of the celebrations, reflecting the faith and traditions associated with the occasion.

This year, Maha Navami, marking the final phase of the nine-day observance, will fall on October 19, followed by Vijayadashami on October 20. Also known as Dussehra, Vijayadashami symbolises the triumph of good over evil and brings the festive period to a close.

Navratri holds particular significance for devotees seeking the goddess’s blessings for peace, happiness and prosperity.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Premier League: 'Rogers is a complete modern player,' says Alonso after Chelsea's 5-0 win

Premier League: 'Rogers is a complete modern player,' says Alonso after Chelsea's 5-0 win

'I always wanted that second one': Renshaw reflects on decade-long wait for Test ton

‘I always wanted that second one’: Renshaw reflects on decade-long wait for Test ton

Shilpa Shetty remembers late father on his death anniversary: Miss you every single day

Shilpa Shetty remembers late father on his death anniversary: Miss you every single day

Bharati Achrekar recalls 48-year bond with Nana Patekar: ‘I saw the little child in you’

Bharati Achrekar recalls 48-year bond with Nana Patekar: ‘I saw the little child in you’

'Good behaviour, maintaining peace': Delhi Police's conditions as Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka set free

'Good behaviour', 'maintaining peace' placed as conditions for CJP leaders' release: Delhi Police

Adani Cement creates 70-ft aerial tribute to Maa Durga using 15,000 cement bags

Adani Cement creates 70-ft aerial tribute to Maa Durga using 15,000 cement bags

Rajpal Yadav talks about woman safety & empowerment this Navratri

Rajpal Yadav talks about woman safety & empowerment this Navratri

ISL 2026: All-Indian Inter Kashi face star-studded Kerala Blasters

ISL 2026: All-Indian Inter Kashi face star-studded Kerala Blasters

ICC chair Jay Shah extends Navratri wishes, says ‘Maa Durga’s blessings inspire courage and hope'

ICC chair Jay Shah extends Navratri wishes, says ‘Maa Durga’s blessings inspire courage and hope'

Kanchi Kaul on her television comeback: ‘I’m at a stage where I want to trust my instincts’

Kanchi Kaul on her television comeback: ‘I’m at a stage where I want to trust my instincts’