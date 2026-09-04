IAF chief in UAE as both countries explore avenues to strengthen defence cooperation

Abu Dhabi, Sep 4 (IANS) Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Friday explored avenues to strengthen India-UAE cooperation in military and defence fields during his meeting with Major General Staff Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force and Air Defence.

“The UAE Air Force and Air Defence received Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and explored avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the military and defence fields, in a manner that supports their joint efforts and contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region,” UAE's Ministry of Defence stated on X.

In June, the UAE’s Land Forces' Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Staff Mohamed Khamees Mohamed Al-Hassani, called on Indian Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, in New Delhi and held discussions on enhancing bilateral military cooperation.

“Brigadier General Staff Mohamed Khamees Mohamed Al-Hassani, Deputy Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. The interaction underscored the growing depth of India-UAE defence relations, with discussions focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation, expanding professional exchanges and identifying new avenues for collaboration between the two armies," the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) wrote on X.

According to the ADGPI, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional ties, fostering mutual trust and advancing a shared vision for regional security and stability.

In January this year, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to India and held extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During their discussions, both leaders acknowledged steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“They welcomed the momentum generated by the recent exchange of visits by the respective Service Chiefs and Commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force of both countries, and the successful conduct of bilateral military exercises. They welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent towards the conclusion of a Strategic Defence Partnership,” according to the joint statement issued after the meeting.

–IANS

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