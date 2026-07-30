‘I don't want to give up the bowling just yet’: Sciver-Brunt targets all-round return after calf injury

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has reaffirmed her determination to continue contributing as an all-rounder despite an ongoing calf injury, saying she intends to return to bowling after completing rehabilitation following The Hundred.

Speaking while representing Trent Rockets in England's The Hundred, Sciver-Brunt outlined her recovery plan, revealed she is targeting a bowling comeback for September's ODI series against Ireland, and also backed the next generation of players to push for places in England's 50-over squad.

Although currently restricted to batting duties in the tournament, the England skipper made it clear that giving up one half of her game is not under consideration.

"I do still want to bowl. I enjoy being part of the game in all three skills,” Sciver-Brunt told Sky Sports.

Sciver-Brunt suffered the calf injury in April, and the setback forced her to scale back her role during England's run to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, where she featured solely as a batter. With the domestic season now providing valuable match time, her immediate focus is on ensuring the injury is fully resolved before resuming bowling.

"That is the plan. I'll have quite a big block of rehab after this tournament just to get my body right and make sure that the calf injury doesn't stick around for longer than necessary,” she added.

The England captain explained that her recovery programme is being carefully managed with the support of the team's medical and performance staff to ensure she can return without risking a recurrence of the problem.

"We're working with the sports science and medicine team to put together a plan as to how to keep fit and really be able to contribute to any team I'm in,” she stated.

Despite the physical challenge, Sciver-Brunt insisted her enthusiasm for the game remains unchanged and that she has no intention of stepping away from bowling, stating, "I still have the drive, and still love playing cricket and enjoying myself out there. I don't want to give up the bowling just yet."

England's three-match ODI series against Ireland in September is expected to mark the side's first assignment since falling to Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup final, and Sciver-Brunt believes it could also become an opportunity to broaden the squad's depth in the 50-over format.

Looking ahead to the new ODI cycle, she suggested the selectors should use the upcoming fixtures to assess emerging talent.

"We're in the first year or so since the 50-over World Cup, so (those ODIs) could be a great chance for different people to step up,” the England skipper mentioned.

Sciver-Brunt also pointed to the strength of England's domestic system, saying performances in The Hundred have underlined the quality waiting in the wings.

"We've got some really talented batters in the domestic game and in The Hundred, so it'd be really cool to see some new faces,” she said.

--IANS

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