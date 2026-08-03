Rajasthan SOG arrests engineer in JEN paper leak case

Jaipur, Aug 3 (IANS) The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested Atul Meena (31), an Assistant Engineer in the Water Resources Department, for allegedly purchasing the leaked question paper of the Junior Engineer (JEN) Combined Recruitment Examination‑2020 (re‑examination held in 2021) for Rs 25 lakh.

According to SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal, the accused procured the solved question paper through a deal facilitated by a relative of the main accused in the paper leak network.

The JEN Combined Recruitment Examination‑2020 was initially cancelled after irregularities surfaced. A fresh examination was conducted on September 12, 2021.

During the investigation, the SOG found that the question paper for the re‑examination had also been leaked and circulated among members of the alleged network before the test. Based on the findings, the SOG registered a separate case on January 19, 2026, and launched a detailed probe.

Previously arrested accused Harshvardhan Kumar Meena alias ‘Patwar’ disclosed during interrogation that he had supplied the leaked paper to several candidates, including Atul Meena. Investigators allege that Atul Meena obtained the paper after agreeing to pay Rs 25 lakh.

The investigation revealed that the deal was arranged through a close relative of Harshvardhan Kumar Meena. Following the agreement, Atul Meena allegedly received the leaked paper before appearing for the examination.

He is currently posted as an Assistant Engineer in the Water Resources Department’s Kota Sub‑Division. Officials are examining whether his selection in the department was secured through the leaked paper.

According to the SOG, Atul Meena had appeared in nearly a dozen competitive recruitment examinations before qualifying in the JEN recruitment process. His role in other examinations is also being examined.

Following his arrest, Atul Meena was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until August 5. The SOG is questioning him to identify other beneficiaries, trace the money trail and uncover the wider network involved in the racket.

ADG Vishal Bansal said the investigation is continuing and that the role of other suspects is being verified. He added that legal action will be taken against anyone found involved based on the evidence collected.

--IANS

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