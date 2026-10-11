‘I always wanted that second one’: Renshaw reflects on decade-long wait for Test ton

Durban, Oct 11 (IANS) Matt Renshaw described his second Test century as a reward for years of perseverance after the Australia batter struck a career-best 184 in the opening ICC World Test Championship contest against South Africa in Durban, combining patience at No. 5 with a match-defining partnership with Nathan Lyon to put his side in a commanding position on Day 2.

The milestone came almost 10 years after Renshaw registered his maiden Test hundred, ending a prolonged wait for another three-figure score in the longest format. Speaking to reporters after the second day’s play, the left-hander reflected on the failures and opportunities that had shaped his journey back into Australia’s Test setup.

"I always wanted that second one. I had the monkey off the back early with that first one. I think it was like that has come in the last 10 years, all the hard work, all the failures, all the success. This was nice just for me to get," Renshaw told the reporters after Day 2 of the Durban Test.

Renshaw’s innings was particularly significant given his return to the unfamiliar No. 5 position for the first time since his recall in 2023. Rather than chasing quick runs, he focused on absorbing pressure, reaching stumps on the opening day after facing 115 deliveries and striking only three boundaries.

He accelerated towards his half-century on the second morning, reaching the landmark off the second ball of the day, before continuing to frustrate South Africa’s bowling attack even after the second new ball became available.

The innings also carried personal significance for Renshaw, who acknowledged that his previous opportunity to establish himself in the Australian team had not gone as planned. His latest performance offered a reminder of the value of making the most of another chance.

"I think once I took a few years out of the team, had an opportunity in 2023 and didn’t take it, you probably think that you’re never going to get this opportunity again. So when I hit the ball, I was screaming at it, ‘go, go, go’. It sort of all just hit me at once. You had Nathan (Lyon) at the other end, who was pretty emotional. So to see that, it was pretty special," Renshaw added.

Renshaw found an invaluable partner in Lyon as the pair put together a remarkable 134-run stand for the ninth wicket, extending Australia’s total and pushing the batter beyond his previous best of 184, scored against Pakistan.

His knock also set a new record for the highest individual Test score by a batter coming in at No. 5 or lower at the Durban venue, eclipsing Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera, who remained unbeaten on 153 in 2019.

Despite rain interruptions for the second consecutive day, Australia strengthened their grip on the contest. South Africa reached stumps at 27 for one, still trailing by 363 runs after Josh Hazlewood dismissed Ryan Rickelton for a three-ball duck.

Aiden Markram, unbeaten on 15, and David Bedingham, on 12 not out, remained at the crease as the hosts negotiated the closing stages of the day.

--IANS

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