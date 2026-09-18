India identifies 2,000 Indian residents in Nagoya as accommodation backup for Asian Games contingent

Nagoya, Sep 18 (IANS) With accommodation concerns emerging ahead of the Asian Games, India has identified around 2,000 Indian residents living in Nagoya whose homes could be used to accommodate athletes and officials in a worst-case scenario, as a three-layer contingency programme has been put in place to ensure the Indian contingent does not face any further lodging-related difficulties.

According to details available with IANS, the three-layer programme is being handled jointly by the Indian Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Chef de Mission and the Indian diaspora in Nagoya.

Under the first layer, two personnel will be stationed at the airport to coordinate the arrival and movement of Indian athletes and officials.

The second layer comprises three personnel at the Athlete Welcome Centre, who will assist the contingent with accommodation and other logistical requirements.

The third layer involves the Indian diaspora in Nagoya, with around 2,000 local Indian residents identified as a potential support network. In a worst-case scenario, their homes could be used to provide temporary accommodation to Indian athletes and officials if required.

The contingency plan has been put in place after some athletes faced accommodation-related difficulties following their arrival in Nagoya. The Indian contingent has since made additional arrangements to ensure that athletes have suitable accommodation and that lodging issues do not affect their preparations for the Games.

The three-layer mechanism is aimed at providing immediate assistance at the airport, support at the Athlete Welcome Centre and, if necessary, a wider accommodation safety net through the Indian community in Nagoya.

--IANS

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