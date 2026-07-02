Hridoy to lead Bangladesh as Litton, Mehidy and senior stars miss Zimbabwe T20I series

Dhaka, July 1 (IANS) Bangladesh have appointed Towhid Hridoy as captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe after regular skipper Litton Das, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud were ruled out due to their Lanka Premier League commitments.

It will be Hridoy’s second time captaining Bangladesh in T20Is, having led the team in the three-match home series against Australia last month when Litton was unavailable due to a calf injury. Litton is recovering from the injury but is expected to be fit before the second ODI of the Zimbabwe tour.

This follows four key players being given No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to play in the Lanka Premier League, which overlaps with the T20I series in Zimbabwe. Bangladesh have also made changes to the squad that played against Australia. Mohammad Saifuddin, Yasir Ali, and Mosaddek Hossain return to the national setup while Shamim Hossain is left out.

The other matches will be played on July 17 and July 19, and the three-match T20I series begins on July 15. All three matches will be held at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from July 6 ahead of the T20I leg. The tour started on a disappointing note for Bangladesh as they lost the one-off Test in Harare by an innings and 85 runs.

Bangladesh squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Towhid Hridoy (captain), Parvez Hossain Emon (wicket-keeper), Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Fixtures:

15 July | 1st T20I | Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

17 July | 2nd T20I | Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

19 July | 3rd T20I | Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

--IANS

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