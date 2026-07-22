Ajay Devgn celebrates 15 years of 'Singham', tells Rohit Shetty, 'July is indeed a special one for us'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn seems to be thrilled as he celebrated a major milestone on July 22.

The actor's blockbuster cop drama, ‘Singham’ completed 15 years since its release, and marking the occasion, the actor shared a special video montage on his social media account featuring some of the film's most iconic moments.

Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "July is indeed a special one for us @itsrohitshetty #15YearsOfSingham."

The video opened with the silhouette of Bajirao Singham followed by some of the film's most memorable scenes.

It featured Ajay's power-packed entry as the fearless police officer, his high-octane action sequences, intense face-offs with the villains and many other whistle-worthy moments.

The video also revisited some of Singham's most iconic dialogues, including "Aata Majhi Satakli" and "Jismein hai dum, woh hai Bajirao Singham".

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham’ released on July 22, 2011 and was official remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name starring Suriya.

The Hindi version featured Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, Sachin Khedekar, Sonali Kulkarni, Ashok Saraf, Suchitra Bandekar and Vineet Sharma.

The film marked ‘Kajal Aggarwal's Bollywood debut.as a lead actress and went on to become a massive box-office success. If laid the foundation for Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Ajay-Atul, also struck a chord with audiences with songs such as ‘Saathiya’, ‘Maula Maula’ and ‘Singham’.

Ajay's caption about July being "special" also appears to be hinting at another milestone in his long-standing collaboration with Rohit Shetty

Earlier this month, the actor had celebrated 20 years of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited by sharing a post about the same on his social media account. He wrote, "20 years since we started doing Golmaal... and the fun continues to be unlimited!"

‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, released in July 2006, and became a cult comedy.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and Sushmita Mukherjee. Over the years, the franchise expanded with many successful sequels.

The ‘Golmaal’ franchise is now gearing up for its fifth instalment. ‘Golmaal 5’ will see Ajay Devgn reunite with Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu, while also marking the return of Sharman Joshi after the first film.

The upcoming comedy will also introduce Akshay Kumar as a new addition to the franchise.

–IANS

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