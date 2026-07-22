Seema Pahwa: Humanity is dead

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Acclaimed actress Seema Pahwa has lent her support for the ongoing student protests, urging personalities to break their silence and stand with the demonstrators.

She shared a video, where the actress said she stands with the protesting students, their families, and the country, while questioning why many influential voices have chosen not to speak out.

In the clip, she is heard saying: “I don't understand… how will this stop? Who will stop this? What should be done? Because humanity is dead. Humanity is no more. Think about it.”

Seema added: “How surprising is it that so many people are still silent? You're trying to save your place. You're thinking that if you speak up, this government will go against you, your work will be stopped, you won't be able to do any work, and you won't be able to make a name for yourself.”

“You're scared of that. You should be ashamed. Humanity should be awakened. Look at those children… the children who are crying, the children who are fighting, the children who are getting beaten, the children who are shedding blood, the children who are fighting for their rights.”

“If today our own children have reached London, America, and who knows where else, and are safe in their homes, then our humanity is dead. You're not even sympathizing with those children. You're sitting in your homes.”

Seema said that big names, who are staying quiet, should be ashamed.

“Humanity should be awakened. Just because some of your work may stop, or you may miss out on a few awards, you're staying inside your homes. Right now, the country needs every human being. We need people from every field. We need the support of big names from every profession. But we're all stuck in this rat race because we have to save our place.”

Seema stressed that dignity needs to be saved.

“But what do you think? The children who are on the streets today, the children who are getting beaten, the children who are shedding blood—will they support you tomorrow? Who will you depend on then? Will you depend on the government? If the public doesn't support you, what will the government do? You should be ashamed. Everyone should be ashamed.”

“It's been three days. The situation is getting worse, as if a child from your own house is dying. I don't know what's happening. No one is raising their voice. Are you so scared? Are you cowards? You should be ashamed.”

She simply urged everyone to “get out of your homes, speak up and give support.”

“Hats off to Shabana Azmi. I am a big fan of hers. At this age, she has gone there and even got beaten up. If I wasn't struggling with my own problems, I would have run there. I would have been beaten up along with those children. You should be ashamed. You are very bad people. You are very bad.”

In the caption, Seema wrote: “Mai in bachcho ke sath hun in pariwaro ke sath Hun es desh ke sath hun (I am with these students, their families and our country.)

--IANS

dc/