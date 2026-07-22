Jasleen Royal croons ‘Luka Chuppi’ from ‘Rang De Basanti’ to stand with students protesting

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Singer Jasleen Royal has expressed solidarity with the students protesting across the country, saying she "couldn't stay silent" as she crooned a heartfelt rendition of Luka Chuppi from the acclaimed 2006 film “Rang De Basanti” starring Aamir Khan.

Royal shared a video where she crooned the song, penned by Prasoon Joshi and originally sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeskhar. The track was originally picturised on Waheeda Rahman and R. Madhavan

The clip shared by the singer crooning ‘Luka Chuppi’ from ‘Rang De Basanti’ had a text overlay, which read: “I couldn't stay silent. I use my voice to stand with every student protesting.”

She urged for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing unrest in the caption section.

Royal wrote: My prayers are with everyone who has already been affected and I sincerely hope there are no further casualties or injuries. May dialogue lead the way, not division, and bring us closer to a peaceful resolution.

Rang De Basanti is a coming-of-age drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten and R. Madhavan. Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, and Om Puri appear in supporting roles.

It follows a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement. She befriends and casts five young men in the film, which inspires them to fight against the injustices of their present-day government.

On Monday, violent clashes erupted as thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar, drew students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the education system. Delhi Police have assured a thorough investigation into the violence.

Royal stepped into Hindi cinema with Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan-starrer film Khoobsurat with a song titled "Preet" in 2014.

--IANS

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