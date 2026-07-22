Chelsea sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on 7-year deal

London, July 22 (IANS) Chelsea have completed the signing of England's star player Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. The 23-year-old has signed a seven-year deal to stay at Stamford Bridge until 2033, the Premier League club said.

Chelsea have signed the midfielder on a deal reportedly worth 117 million pounds, making him the most expensive British player of all time, breaking the record set earlier this summer when Elliot Anderson joined Manchester City for 116 million pounds.

"I'm so excited. For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid. I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here, and I can't wait to get started," Rogers said in a statement released by the club.

Arsenal had previously identified Rogers as their top forward target this summer, but the Premier League 2025-26 winners were unwilling to match the fee that the Blues agreed.

Rogers arrives at Chelsea having established himself as one of the Premier League's leading young attacking talents. During his time at Aston Villa, his goals and assists contributed to 40 goals in 85 Premier League appearances, guiding the Midlands club to a top-four finish before lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy last season.

"A player with impeccable behaviour and commitment, Morgan leaves Aston Villa with the best wishes of everyone at the football club for both his service to the club and for his future career. He will always remain a core part of our recent great moments and memories," said Villa.

Since making his senior England debut in November 2024, Rogers has become a regular for the Three Lions, earning 22 caps and representing his country at this summer's FIFA World Cup, where the Thomas Tuchel side finished third, their best since winning the title in 1966.

--IANS

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