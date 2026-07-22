July 22, 2026 12:50 PM हिंदी

Chelsea sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on 7-year deal

Chelsea sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on 7-year deal

London, July 22 (IANS) Chelsea have completed the signing of England's star player Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. The 23-year-old has signed a seven-year deal to stay at Stamford Bridge until 2033, the Premier League club said.

Chelsea have signed the midfielder on a deal reportedly worth 117 million pounds, making him the most expensive British player of all time, breaking the record set earlier this summer when Elliot Anderson joined Manchester City for 116 million pounds.

"I'm so excited. For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid. I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here, and I can't wait to get started," Rogers said in a statement released by the club.

Arsenal had previously identified Rogers as their top forward target this summer, but the Premier League 2025-26 winners were unwilling to match the fee that the Blues agreed.

Rogers arrives at Chelsea having established himself as one of the Premier League's leading young attacking talents. During his time at Aston Villa, his goals and assists contributed to 40 goals in 85 Premier League appearances, guiding the Midlands club to a top-four finish before lifting the UEFA Europa League trophy last season.

"A player with impeccable behaviour and commitment, Morgan leaves Aston Villa with the best wishes of everyone at the football club for both his service to the club and for his future career. He will always remain a core part of our recent great moments and memories," said Villa.

Since making his senior England debut in November 2024, Rogers has become a regular for the Three Lions, earning 22 caps and representing his country at this summer's FIFA World Cup, where the Thomas Tuchel side finished third, their best since winning the title in 1966.

--IANS

sds/bc

LATEST NEWS

Struggling India seek redemption in T20I against Zimbabwe (preview)

Struggling India seek redemption in Zimbabwe T20Is (preview)

NZ spinner Lennox goes past Warne, Kumble with 14 wickets in West Indies ODI series

NZ spinner Lennox surpass Warne, Kumble with 14 wickets in Windies ODIs

Ranbir Kapoor requests paps to stop flashing lights amid conjunctivitis, says ‘kuch dikhai nahi de raha’

Ranbir Kapoor requests paps to stop flashing lights amid conjunctivitis, says ‘kuch dikhai nahi de raha’

Rajkummar Rao calls for empathy amid student protests, says 'Conversation & not confrontation is needed the most now'

Rajkummar Rao calls for empathy amid student protests, says 'Conversation & not confrontation is needed the most now'

Dia Mirza shares the emotional inspiration behind her role in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Dia Mirza shares the emotional inspiration behind her role in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals why he claims he’s ‘not a self-made man’

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals why he claims he’s ‘not a self-made man’

Madhevere, Nyamhuri return to Zimbabwe's squad for upcoming T20I series against India

Madhevere, Nyamhuri return as Zimbabwe name squad for T20Is against India

Quad reaffirms commitment to free, open Indo-Pacific, backs ASEAN centrality

Quad reaffirms commitment to free, open Indo-Pacific, backs ASEAN centrality

Bandhan Bank shares slump over 15 pc after guidance cut

Bandhan Bank shares slump over 15 pc after guidance cut

Karan Tacker relives childhood memories in Shimla

Karan Tacker relives childhood memories in Shimla