EAM Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio, Penny Wong in Manila; discusses global developments

Manila, July 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila, reviewing key priority areas under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, while also exchanging views on regional, global and multilateral issues of shared interest.

Following the meeting, the EAM took to X and said, "Pleased to meet Secretary Marco Rubio of the USA here in Manila. Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade & tariffs, energy, defence & security, critical minerals & artificial intelligence. We also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest."

EAM Jaishankar also met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, reviewing the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia.

"Great to catch up with FM Senator Penny Wong of Australia. Followed up on the outcomes of PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia," the EAM posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi visited Australia from July 8 to 10 for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit in Melbourne. During this visit, the Prime Minister and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, signed 18 key agreements, including a defence pact and a civilian nuclear deal for uranium supply.

Earlier in the day, the EAM met his Philippines counterpart Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro in Manila, where both leaders discussed ways to advance the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and reviewed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific.

Sharing the details of the meeting on his social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet FM Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro of Philippines today in Manila. A good discussion on further strengthening our Strategic Partnership, focusing on trade & investment, education, defence & security, maritime cooperation, capacity building, and development cooperation."

"Also discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

Following the meeting, Lazaro took to X and said the two leaders held a "productive discussion" on the Philippines-India Strategic Partnership, reaffirming their commitment to the "continued strengthening of various areas of cooperation, including financial technology, trade and investment, higher education, pharmaceuticals, defence, maritime security, and critical infrastructure".

This meeting comes against the backdrop of a recent confrontation between the Philippines and China in the Indo-Pacific.

--IANS

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