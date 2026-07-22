EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi in Manila, says ties gradually normalising

Manila, July 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a wide-ranging discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila, Philippines, focusing on bilateral relations, border stability and key regional and global developments.

EAM Jaishankar shared details of the meeting in a post on X, saying he held discussions with Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Politburo, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said, “Excellency, I am glad to meet you again. Our participation in the EAS and the ASEAN Regional Forum not only provides an occasion to exchange views collectively, but also hold this bilateral meeting.”

He said the meeting provided an opportunity to review the state of India-China relations and discuss important regional and global issues. “We ourselves met a year ago and you were recently in India. Today’s occasion will be useful in taking stock of our ties and also discuss important regional and global developments,” EAM Jaishankar said.

Highlighting recent developments in bilateral ties, the EAM said relations between the two countries had been gradually normalising after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024.

“Since the meeting of our leaders in Kazan in October 2024, relations between India and China have been gradually normalizing. This direction was further affirmed when they met in Tianjin last August,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister emphasised that a stable relationship between the two nations should be built on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. “Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world,” he said.

On the sensitive border issue, EAM Jaishankar said peace and tranquillity in border areas remained essential for normal bilateral ties.

“Peace and tranquility in the border areas is obviously the pre-requisite for normal ties. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective. This will continue to need our constant attention,” he said.

He added that differences between the two countries should not turn into disputes. “That is why our leaders had agreed that differences should not become disputes. It is the responsibility of diplomacy to properly manage them,” Jaishankar said.

The External Affairs Minister also welcomed steps taken towards normalisation, including the resumption of direct flights, updating of visa arrangements, restarting of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and recommencement of border trade.

However, he said several issues still required attention, including fair market access, trade balance, supply chain concerns and facilitating official as well as people-to-people exchanges.

EAM Jaishankar also appreciated China’s support for BRICS activities during India’s chairship of the grouping and said the current global situation made it important for the two countries to exchange views on pressing international developments.

--IANS

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