Anahat, Aryaveer advance to round-of-16 in World Junior squash

Ontario, July 22 (IANS) India's Anahat Singh and Aryaveer Dewan advanced to the round-of-16 at the World Squash Junior Individual Championships.

Women's top seed Anahat, who is hoping to become India’s first-ever junior world champion, brushed aside Hong Kong’s Pui Yin Chole Lo in straight games in the round-of-32, and will next meet Malaysian 13/16 seed Doyce Ye San Lee.

Aryaveer, seeded 5/8, eased past South African Joseph Feast in straight games in the round-of-32, and will take on American 9/12 seed Yaseen Shalaby next.

Meanwhile, Gurveer Singh, Yusha Nafees, Saanvi Kalanki, Rudra Singh and Anika Dubey lost to higher-seeded opponents.

Among the drama from Day 2 action, it was Brazil’s Laura Silva, who stole the show, as she staged an incredible comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2, booking her place in the last 16.

The Brazilian wasn’t the only player to survive a second-round scare, as Malaysia’s Harleein Tan came back from 2-1 down against Canada’s Wing Kai Gladys Ho to progress into the next round.

Meanwhile, England’s Dylan Roberts progressed after a win against Malaysia’s Ivan Jia Yu Chang, and Hong Kong, China’s Helen Tang also secured a place in the last 16 after beating Australia’s Sarbani Maitra in three games, 11-6, 11-3, 11-3.

Elsewhere, Pakistan’s Nauman Khan beat England’s Gabriel Chak 3-1; Malaysia’s Doyce Ye San Lee reached the last 16 after beating the Netherlands’ Renske Huntelaar; Mohammed Alnasfan of Saudi Arabia progressed after a straight-game victory over Japan’s Shunsaku Kariyazono; Egypt’s Habiba Rizk moved into the last 16 with a win over France’s Leelou Laporte; Belgium’s Savannah Moxham progressed after a win against India’s Saanvi Kalanki.

Results (Round of 32):

Men: 5/8-Aryaveer Dewan bt Joseph Feast (RSA) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3; 2-Adam Hawal (Egy) bt Gurveer Singh 11-6, 11-8, 11-3; 5/8-Nickhileswar Moganasundharam (Mas) bt Yusha Nafees 11-9, 11-7, 11-8.

Women: 5/8-Savannah Moxham (Bel) bt Saanvi Kalanki 11-7, 11-4, 11-2; 3/4-Barb Sameh (Egy) bt Rudra Singh 11-5, 11-6, 11-1; Tsz Ching Cheung (HK) bt Anika Dubey 11-6, 11-7, 11-5; 1-Anahat Singh bt Pui Yin Chole Lo (HK) 11-3, 11-1, 11-3.

--IANS

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