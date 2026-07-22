LS adjourned a minute after reconvening despite Speaker's assurance to discuss Oppn issues

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned until noon just one minute after it reconvened on Wednesday as the Opposition MPs continued to shout slogans and gather at the well of the House.

Despite Speaker Om Birla's assurances that their concerns would be addressed after the Question Hour, the uproar persisted.

The Opposition MPs, holding banners, advanced to the well of the House and demanded a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The Speaker promised that there would be ample time for members to discuss the issue following the Question Hour; however, the noise did not subside.

"This is the Question Hour. The MPs who have questions are given a chance to speak during this. I am ready to discuss the subjects on which you have given notice after the Question Hour. I will provide sufficient time to discuss your issues," Speaker Birla said.

"If you do not want to let the House function in an orderly manner, then it cannot function," the Speaker said, eventually leading to the adjournment till noon.

The disruptions follow similar scenes witnessed for the past few days of the Monsoon Session, when repeated adjournments affected proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.

Opposition parties had staged protests demanding discussions on a range of issues, including the examination paper leaks and the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, leading to repeated interruptions in parliamentary business.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties intensified their attack on the Centre, alleging that the government is unwilling to accept responsibility or engage in meaningful discussions on key public issues and instead prefers to indulge in a "blame game."

Opposition leaders claimed they have repeatedly sought a discussion in Parliament on the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, examination-related irregularities and the police action against protesters during the 'Chalo Sansad' march held on Monday, but have not been allowed to raise these matters in the House.

According to the Opposition, when important public issues are not discussed inside Parliament, people are compelled to voice their concerns on the streets. They cited Tuesday's protest near 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other Opposition MPs staged a demonstration over the issue.

--IANS

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