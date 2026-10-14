October 14, 2026 6:39 PM हिंदी

‘His influence will strengthen batting’, says Ganguly on Yuvraj Singh’s appointment at Delhi Capitals

‘His influence will strengthen batting’, says Sourav Ganguly on Yuvraj Singh’s appointment as assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly believes Yuvraj Singh’s experience as a World Cup-winning all-rounder and his ability to mentor young batters will strengthen the franchise’s batting group ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027.

Yuvraj's appointment as assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals was announced on Tuesday.

Ganguly revealed that he initiated discussions to bring Yuvraj into the coaching setup, expressing confidence that the 44-year-old’s understanding of T20 cricket and experience of performing on the biggest stages would benefit Delhi’s emerging players.

“Well, I’m extremely happy that he’s with us. Obviously, I initiated the entire talks, and it worked out well. You know, he’s a World Cup winner. T20 and 50 overs. And he’s been with me in the World Cup sides as well, where we went to the finals a couple of times. He knows what it’s like to bat in T20 cricket, because he himself was a big hitter. No one forgets those 6 sixes in Durban against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the first-ever World Cup in the shortest format. So, he’s a special player, and I’m sure he will impart his skills to a lot of young players.”

The appointment brings together two members of India’s successful international setups, with Ganguly highlighting Yuvraj’s credentials as both a proven performer and a mentor. The former all-rounder played a pivotal role in India’s 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumphs, while his six sixes against Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup remain among the format’s most memorable moments.

Ganguly also pointed to the composition of Delhi’s squad, which includes several left-handed batters, as a reason Yuvraj’s involvement could prove particularly valuable.

“We have a lot of left-handers in the side. Now, with the inclusion of Rishabh Pant, there’s another left-hander. We’ve got Pant, Miller, Akshar, Nitish Rana. So, there are lots of left-handers in that squad. So, his influence along with mine will obviously strengthen the batting.”

Beyond his international achievements, Yuvraj brings recent experience of working with younger players. Ganguly cited his involvement with Abhishek Sharma and other cricketers in Punjab as an example of the guidance he could provide to Delhi’s batting group.

“You know, he works with young players, like Abhishek Sharma and some of the other boys in Punjab, who have benefited. And hopefully, the young Delhi boys will learn from him.”

Yuvraj’s appointment marks his first formal coaching role and his return to the Delhi franchise, which signed him for a then-record Rs 16 crore in 2015, when it was known as Delhi Daredevils. He featured in all 14 matches for the side that season.

Across his international career, Yuvraj represented India in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is. He also played 132 IPL matches, scoring 2,750 runs and taking 36 wickets.

Ganguly’s endorsement extended beyond Yuvraj’s cricketing ability, with the Delhi Capitals official describing the former India all-rounder as someone whose personality and professionalism could also leave a positive impression on the squad.

“No, he’s a lovable person. Well, he has his own way, which is fine. He’s a successful player, but a great guy. Honest, down-to-earth, humble, and respects people. And most importantly, respects the game,” Ganguly said in a video shared by the franchise on Wednesday.

With IPL 2027 approaching, Delhi Capitals will look to draw on Yuvraj’s experience to develop their young batters and strengthen their approach in the shortest format. For the former India star, the appointment offers an opportunity to translate his experience as one of the country’s most accomplished white-ball cricketers into a formal coaching role.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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