Hina Khan on Pune's Ketan Agarwal murder case: Easier to take someone's life than to accept the truth

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) The demise of Pune resident Ketan Agarwal has ignited a heated discussion on social media. A popular name in the television industry, actress Hina Khan, also had a strong reaction to the unfortunate incident.

Hina used social media to share her thoughts, saying that we live in a time where people find it easier to kill someone than to speak and accept the truth.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and without mincing her words, wrote, "Aaj ke time mai Sach Sunna Aur Sach kehna itna mushkil ho Gaya hai ki log kisi ki jaan lene ko bhi taiyaar hain.. (Nowadays, hearing the truth and speaking the truth has become so difficult that people are even ready to take someone's life.) (sic)"

"It seems it is easier to take someone's life than to accept the truth you could have spared him, Bus Ek sach bolke and lived your life with any XYZ.. whyyyyy? Afsos #ketanmurdercase," Hina added.

For those who do not know, Ketan was initially believed to have passed away due to an accidental fall during a trek at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

However, later on, further investigation revealed that it was an alleged murder case reportedly planned by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

As per reports, they had gone to Lohagad Fort to celebrate Siya's birthday, and Ketan had left no stone unturned to make her day extremely special.

If the reports are to be believed, Siya had tried to kill him on June 14 as well. However, she finally succeeded on June 18 as she allegedly pushed him into the gorge.

The reports also claim that arrangements for Ketan and Siya's grand wedding were underway, and the couple was even supposed to go to Bali for their pre-wedding shoot.

Both Siya and Chetan have been arrested by the police.

--IANS

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