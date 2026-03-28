Hema Malini calls Neena Gupta's Aachari Baa 'a must watch'

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini called Neena Gupta's family drama "Aachari Baa" 'a must watch'.

Hema Malini, who recently got the opportunity to witness the drama, shared her best wishes to the cast and crew.

Praising the heartwarming tale of a woman's resilience, the 'Sholay' actress uploaded a poster of "Aachari Baa" on Instagram and wrote, "Recently watched 'Aachari Baa', a heartwarming story of a woman’s resilience and empowerment. A simple and impactful narration. I extend my best wishes to the cast and crew. Neena Gupta has given a brilliant performance. An adorable companion with her was the Golden Retriever. A must watch film. (sic)"

Made under the direction of Hardik Gajjar, the project has been backed by the banner Jio Studios in collaboration with Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures.

A remake of the 2023 Tamil movie "Appatha", "Aachari Baa" features Neena Gupta as the lead Jaishnavi, along with Kabir Bedi as Brijesh Malhotra, Vatsal Sheth as Ketan, Vandana Pathak as Sharda, Manasi Rachh as Manorama, Apoorva Arora as Dhanashree, and Shah Bhavya as Harsh, along with others.

Talking about the movie, Neena Gupta had said, “Baa is not just a character but she is a reflection of countless mothers and grandmothers who have given their whole lives to their families, only to find themselves alone in the end. She is strong, yet fragile. She is fierce, yet deeply vulnerable. She does not ask for much, just a little love, a little time, a little presence”.

"This film is my way of reminding everyone that love should never be an afterthought. If you still have your parents or grandparents around, don’t wait for a ‘tomorrow’ to show them you care. I am grateful that JioHotstar is bringing this story to audiences everywhere, because it’s a message that needs to be heard”, the 'Panchayat' actress added.

Presented by Jio Studios, Hardik Gajjar Films, and Backbencher Pictures, ‘Aachari Baa’ has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Poonam Shroff, and Parth Gajjar.

The film premiered on JioHotstar on March 14 last year.

--IANS

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