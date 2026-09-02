‘He should have tried and fought’: Aaqib Javed questions Imam-ul-Haq’s decision to skip batting

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director of High Performance, Aaqib Javed, has questioned Imam-ul-Haq’s decision not to bat in either innings of the Lord’s Test against England, saying the opener will have to face an inquiry into his injury.

Imam was ruled out of batting after sustaining a low-grade calf tear during the second Test. Pakistan subsequently recalled him and six other players home following a heavy defeat.

Speaking to Pakistani broadcaster Geo, Aaqib said he was unhappy with Imam’s decision and questioned whether the injury was serious enough to keep Imam from batting.

“The Imam injury is a big question mark and a deep disappointment,” Aaqib said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

“Players in the past used to get injured, but they would put on casts and still try to play. We’ll take action on this. How is it possible that a pulled muscle ruled you out of batting in both innings? He should have tried and fought. He’ll have to face an inquiry. I can’t say he faked it, but a muscle pull like that cannot stop you from batting altogether,” he added.

Before play on the second day at Lord’s, the PCB announced that Imam had sustained a tear in his left calf. His participation in the remainder of the Test was to depend on medical advice.

However, Imam did not bat in the match. He was later seen warming up with the team before play began on the fourth day, prompting further criticism from former England pacer Stuart Broad and Australia batter David Warner.

Aaqib also defended the PCB’s decision to make major changes after Pakistan struggled badly in the first two Tests. Along with Imam, six other players were recalled, and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were removed from their roles.

Aaqib said the changes were meant to send a strong message to the players and management.

“Two Test matches have come and gone, and the team has not competed in any way,” Aaqib said. “There is still one Test to go. The management had a pace all-rounder available, a second wicketkeeper, and a fast bowler in Ubaid Shah, but those decisions were not being made.

“I spoke to the captain and the coach and asked them to bring Ubaid into the side because the other bowlers, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, and Khurram Shahzad, are all similarly paced. No batter in our top seven bowls. We should have included an all-rounder, but, most importantly, we should have brought in Ubaid Shah, who bowls close to 140 kph. One fast bowler changes the composition of your attack. I understand dropping Agha, who is out of form, but you should have played Ghazi Ghori instead of Rizwan as wicketkeeper.

“Someone had to take action. The world is laughing at us because we can’t even compete. The message we’re sending to the recalled players is that they have to raise their game on important tours and compete, and that we should be able to see some effort,” he added.

Aaqib also backed Mike Hesson, who has taken charge of the Test side, and said the PCB would support the new coach. He admitted that expecting an immediate turnaround in the third Test would be difficult, but insisted that Pakistan still had enough talent to improve.

“One man doesn’t run a team. A coach and captain run the team together. Mike Hesson has taken responsibility, and we’ll try to support him in every way. Let’s see how Babar and Mike work together. It’s difficult to see us getting a result in one match, but people should see that we still have talent,” Aaqib said.

--IANS

sds/vi