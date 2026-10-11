October 11, 2026 2:38 PM हिंदी

Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh pacer to take Test hat-trick

Hasan Mahmud becomes first Bangladesh pacer to take Test hat-trick

Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (IANS) Bangladesh's right-arm fast bowler Hasan Mahmud on Sunday etched his name into the history books as he became the first speedster from his country to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat during the ongoing one-off Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi when he broke through the Afghanistan lower middle order in the first innings on Day 3.

The right-arm pacer has now become the first pacer from Bangladesh to take a Test hat-trick and overall third bowler from his country overall. Before him, leg-spin all-rounder Alok Kapali (vs Pakistan in 2003) and off-spinner Sohag Gazi (vs New Zealand in 2013) had taken hat-tricks in the longest format.

Afghanistan were at 220/5 in reply to Bangladesh's 346, with captain Rahmat Shah in the middle along with a new Ismat Alam. Hasan ripped through as he knocked over Alam for one in the 83rd over of the innings.

He then nicked Qais Ahmad behind, with Litton Das taking a splendid catch with the gloves as he dived to his right. Mahmud then completed his hat-trick when he trapped Zia-ur-Rehman. Although the umpire did not rule the batter out, Mahmud and Bangladesh got their man on review.

Fellow fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was rested for the series, also heaped praise on Mahmud for his historic feat. "Hat-Trick! Congratulations to Hasan Mahmud on becoming the first Bangladeshi fast bowler to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket," Taskin wrote in a Facebook post.

Mahmud also completed a five-wicket haul as he removed the final Afghanistan batter, Yamin Ahmadzai, for an 11-ball duck. He completed his 50 wickets in the format and became the fastest Bangladeshi pacer to take 50 wickets in the format as Afghanistan were bowled out for 240. Bangladesh took a lead of 106 in the first innings.

--IANS

vm/bc

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