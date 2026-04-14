Harish Kalyan and his wife Narmada announce their daughter's name as 'Kriya'

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Wishing all Tamils around the world a happy Tamil New Year, popular Tamil actor Harish Kalyan on Tuesday disclosed that his wife Narmada and he had named their baby girl 'Kriya'.

Taking to his X timeline to greet all Tamils around the world on the joyous occasion of the Tamil new year, Harish Kalyan wrote in Tamil, "Ulagengum vaazhum Tamizh uragvugazhukku iniya Tamizh Puthaandu nalvaazhthukkal. Ippadikku Kriya, Narmada and Harish Kalyan (Sweet Tamil New Year good wishes to my Tamil brethren who live all around the world, from Kriya, Narmada and Harish Kalyan)."

It may be recalled that the young actor and his wife had been blessed with a baby girl in March this year.

Harish Kalyan had then issued a statement to make the announcement. He had, in the statement, said, "My heart is filled with joy as I share the wonderful news that my wife Narmada and I have welcomed our baby girl today (02.03.2026). Both mother and daughter are healthy and doing well."

He had gone on to add, "We are deeply grateful for the love and blessings from our family, friends, and well-wishers as we begin this beautiful new chapter together. We sincerely thank the press and media for their continued support and kindness. OM NAMAH SHIVAYA. With Love, Harish Kalyan."

On the work front, Harish Kalyan next has director Vineeth Varaprasad's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Dashamakan' gearing up for release. The film features Preity Mukhundhan as the female lead.

Sources in the know say that the film is likely to hit screens in May or June this year.

It may be recalled that director Vineeth Varaprasad has already disclosed that actor Harish Kalyan plays the role of a rapper in the film.

During an event organised by the makers of the film, the director had said, "Although this is my second film, this is the first time that I have got a stage to express myself. I was not given a stage the last time I did a film. That was when I decided that instead of wondering why I wasn't given a stage, I will create a stage myself for several other people."

He had gone on to add, "I wanted to lift others up and enjoy that experience. In this film, I have got 137 junior artistes to act in this film. We have identified eight new rappers through this film."

Stating that this film would be about the life of a boy who is a rapper, the director said, "Dashamakan will be a musical oriented film. It is not a musical because a lot of other things are there in this film."

"Dashamakan is a place that I grew up in. It is a very familiar place to me. There are a lot of people who celebrate Chennai. I am someone who grew up here and I wanted to showcase this city to the world the way I saw it. Chennai is a place which nurtures talent. Several talented people, progressive thinkers have come from here. I think North Madras is the Brazil of Chennai. I think I have shown that in this film," he had said. The film, which has cinematography by Karthik Ashokan and music by Britto Michael, is being edited by Madhan.

IANS

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