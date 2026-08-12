Hansal Mehta on ‘Scam 2010’: ‘It looks at how one of India’s largest business empires was built on belief’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has opened up about his upcoming series “Scam 2010” and shared insights into the story, its central themes, and the rise of one of India’s largest business empires.

The filmmaker said the series explores ambition, influence, and the arrogance that can follow success. Speaking about the series, Hansal said in a statement, “Scam 2010 is a story about ambition, influence and the arrogance that follows both. It looks at how one of India’s largest business empires was built on belief — and what happened when that belief ran out. It tells the fascinating story of the rise of an empire and the man who mistook it for invincibility.”

Siddharth Bodke, who steps into the lead role, said, “What floored me was the complexity of the lead’s personality and the scale of the show. His passion, power, flaws, rise, and eventual downfall make him an incredibly fascinating character to portray. The experience has been nothing short of thrilling for me, and I have relished the opportunity to play such a layered character under the guidance of someone like Hansal Mehta.”

Deepak Segal, Chief Content Officer, Applause Entertainment, added, “Scam has become much more than a franchise for us. The success of Scam comes with a lot of responsibility, as we are extremely conscious of the expectations that people have from us. Scam 1992 arrived at a time when the Indian streaming ecosystem was still finding its voice and went on to become one of the most loved and culturally resonant series to emerge from India.”

“The success of Scam 1992 gave us the confidence to build an anthology around a simple but powerful idea: India’s history is full of extraordinary stories where ambition, money, power and human nature collide. With Scam 2010, we are taking that ambition even further. What makes this season particularly exciting is having Hansal Mehta return to direct. Hansal has been integral to the DNA of Scam from the beginning, and his ability to transform complex real-life events into intimate, gripping human stories is one of the reasons the franchise has resonated so deeply.”

“Scam 2010,” directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, traces a compelling and extraordinary journey. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, “Scam 2010” is currently in production and will soon stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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