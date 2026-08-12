32 Pakistani soldiers killed in 38 operations across Balochistan: BLA

Quetta, Aug 12 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 38 operations across Balochistan targeting Pakistani forces that resulted in the deaths of over 32 military personnel and operatives and injuries to dozens of others, local media reported.

In a statement issued to the media on Tuesday, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the attacks were carried out between August 1 and 8. He said that the group targeted Pakistani military convoys, vehicles, camps and foot patrols, as well as trade routes, bridges, railway infrastructure, police posts and vehicles transporting minerals and other goods.

According to the statement, the BLA fighters destroyed several armoured and military vehicles, a quadcopter, bridges and a railway track during the operations. The group further claimed that military equipment was seized and that a Pakistani Military Intelligence operative was executed who was held in its custody.

The statement detailed that the first attack took place on August 1 in the Dasht area of Kalat district, where BLA fighters struck four Pakistani military armoured vehicles with rockets and other heavy weapons, inflicting extensive damage, The Balochistan Post reported.

The group claimed that at least two Pakistani military personnel were killed and several others wounded when its fighters attacked a foot patrol in Mastung's Kund Umrani area the same night.

The BLA further said that, on August 2, its fighters attacked Pakistani forces attempting to move into the Sechi area of Washuk district, killing two personnel.

It added that its fighters carried out several operations the following day, including the seizure of a police checkpoint in the Nami area of Bela on the Quetta-Karachi highway.

The BLA claimed that its fighters destroyed a bridge on the trade route near Jojki in the Yakmach area of Chagai district before ambushing Pakistani forces and commercial vehicles at the same location.

The attack reportedly lasted for about 40 minutes, which left several Pakistani military personnel dead, while a quadcopter was shot down.

The BLA said that its fighters continued their attacks on August 5, targeting Pakistani military personnel and a convoy in the Bartagzi area of Dalbandin and near the Gas Plant on the Quetta-Taftan route.

According to the group, its fighters subsequently ambushed two Pakistani military vehicles at Sultan Charhai near Noshki, saying one vehicle was struck directly, killing two personnel and injuring at least four others.

The statement noted that BLA fighters attacked a Pakistani military convoy in the Chehatar area in Dalbandin on August 6, causing major damage. It further claimed that an attack on Pakistani military foot patrol personnel in the Dali area of Kharan left one military personnel dead.

Additionally, on August 7, the BLA said that its aerial and drone warfare unit, 'Qahar', carried out an attack on a Pakistani military camp at Sultan Charhai in Noshki, reportedly damaging the facility.

As the operation continued the next day, the BLA said its fighters targeted a vehicle belonging to Pakistan's Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device in the Radig area of Mand, destroying the vehicle and resulting in several casualties.

The group vowed to continue its operations against Pakistani forces until what it described as the "complete independence of Balochistan".

--IANS

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