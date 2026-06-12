Gurnoor's bounce, Ishan's versatility fit India's 2027 World Cup plans: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the selectors have already started planning for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, with the inclusion of players capable of thriving in conditions that offer pace, bounce and movement.

Speaking ahead of India's first ODI against Afghanistan, Pathan said the selection of tall left-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar reflects the team's long-term vision for the World Cup in South Africa.

"Gurnoor Brar has been selected because the Indian management wants a bowler who can exploit the pace and bounce expected on South African pitches in the 2027 World Cup," Pathan told Jio Hotstar.

"Standing at 6 feet 5 inches, he gets natural extra bounce. That will be a big advantage in those conditions," he added.

Pathan also highlighted the importance of having batters who can counter steep bounce and identified Ishan Kishan as a valuable multi-dimensional option in the ODI setup.

"Along with good bowlers, you also need batters who can handle bounce. Ishan Kishan fits that role perfectly. He plays the short ball well, scores square of the wicket, and can serve as a backup opener, a backup at number three behind Virat, and a backup wicketkeeper," he said.

The former India all-rounder added that the team management must focus on developing fast-bowling all-rounders, whom he believes will play a decisive role in South African conditions.

"I will be watching how many all-rounders get opportunities because fast-bowling all-rounders will be crucial in South Africa. Hence, I want to see Nitish Kumar Reddy get chances," Pathan said

He also backed Shivam Dube to be given an extended run in the ODI format after impressing in T20 internationals.

"Shivam Dube has done well in T20Is, and now is the time to bring him into ODIs as well. They need as many opportunities as possible in the lead-up to the World Cup," he added.

On Rishabh Pant, Pathan urged selectors not to shut the door on the dynamic left-hander despite his recent struggles in white-ball cricket.

"My suggestion to the selectors is not to completely ignore him. Yes, he has fallen behind in white-ball cricket. His form has not been great. But look at Ishan Kishan. He was out of the team too, but he used that as motivation," Pathan said.

"He played domestic cricket, performed well, and led Jharkhand to a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win as captain. Rishabh should take inspiration from Ishan and keep working hard. He should not lose hope of making a comeback in white-ball cricket."

With less than two years remaining for the 2027 World Cup, India will aim to test their squad depth and options in the Afghanistan series, which will commence on Saturday.

--IANS

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