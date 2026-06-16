Gujarat’s Manav Shah makes history as first IGPL golfer to tee up at U.S. Open

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) When Manav Shah tees off at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday for the U.S. Open, it will mark the realization of a dream years in the making. More than just a personal milestone, his appearance carries broader significance, it represents the aspirations of a growing generation of Indian-origin golfers, celebrates his Gujarati roots, and marks the first time a player associated with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) has competed in a Major championship.

Shah, whose family hails from Gujarat but who was born and raised in California, will be one of five Indian-origin golfers in the field at one of the sport's most prestigious events. He joins an elite group that includes Indo-British Aaron Rai, who last month became the first Indian-origin golfer to win a Major with his victory at the PGA Championship. Also in the field are PGA Tour winners Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala, along with Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who has enjoyed an impressive season that includes a top-five finish at THE PLAYERS.

For Shah, the journey to this stage has been anything but conventional.

Born to parents who emigrated from India in the 1980s, he grew up in a household where academics and professional careers were deeply valued. Like many Gujarati families, medicine was viewed as the traditional path to success.

"My extended family are in medicine," Shah said. "That was always kind of the Gujarati line of work in our household."

While his family envisioned another doctor, Shah found himself drawn to the golf course.

He enrolled at UCLA as a pre-med student, but his passion for golf gradually took precedence. Eventually, he shifted his academic focus, graduating with a degree in Political Science and International Relations. Fluent in English, Hindi, Gujarati and Spanish, Shah embraced a different path, one that would ultimately lead him to professional golf.

Shah turned professional in 2015 after an accomplished collegiate career. He first played at UC San Diego during the 2010-11 season before transferring to UCLA, where he played for the Bruins from 2011 to 2015 after sitting out a year due to NCAA transfer regulations

His professional career has taken him across multiple tours, including PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Americas, the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour, reflecting years of persistence in one of the world's most competitive sports.

Like many aspiring professionals, Shah's journey began far from the glamour associated with elite golf. He learned the game on public and municipal courses in Bakersfield, California, working his way through the developmental tours while navigating the setbacks that often define a golfer's career.

A breakthrough finally arrived in 2022 when he captured the PGA Tour Latinoamérica event in Quito, Ecuador—a circuit that has since merged into PGA Tour Americas.

The victory proved transformative. It validated years of hard work, strengthened his confidence and reinforced his belief that he could compete at the highest level. Looking back, Shah considers the triumph in Quito one of the defining milestones that eventually paved the way to Shinnecock Hills

Following that success, he began exploring opportunities in Asia and India, strengthening both his professional career and his connection to his heritage. Although his ultimate ambition remained the PGA Tour and the Majors, India increasingly became an important part of his golfing journey.

Despite growing up in the United States, Shah maintained close ties with his roots. His father is from Gujarat and his mother from Mumbai, and regular visits to India ensured that connection remained strong. Gujarati was spoken at home, helping preserve his cultural identity.

"India is very much home to me and it's amazing to be able to represent my culture at the U.S. Open."

That bond deepened through his involvement with the Asian Tour before he joined the Indian Golf Premier League, established in 2025 to create more opportunities for Indian and Indian-origin golfers worldwide. Although he is yet to win on the circuit, Shah has emerged as one of its standout performers.

"The players on the IGPL Tour were very welcoming," he said. "It also brought me closer to my roots and closer to my culture."

Earlier this year, circumstances unexpectedly worked in his favour. Stranded in India because of flight disruptions caused by the situation in the Middle East, Shah extended his stay, using the time to compete and practise on the IGPL, Asian Development Tour and Asian Tour.

That preparation was followed by the biggest challenge of his career—the notoriously demanding U.S. Open qualifying process.

Known across golf as "golf's toughest test," the two-stage qualifying format requires players to survive both local and final qualifying against exceptionally strong fields. Shah rose to the occasion, opening with a 68 at Pasatiempo Golf Club before producing a five-under-par 137 at Dallas Athletic Club to secure one of just nine qualifying spots for Shinnecock Hills.

His qualification also marked a landmark moment for the Indian Golf Premier League. Never before had a player associated with the league earned a place in a Major championship, making Shah's achievement significant not only for himself but also for the league's long-term vision of creating pathways for talented Indian and Indian-origin golfers.

"Manav is a prime example of dedication and perseverance. It is a proud moment for IGPL. I am sure this will inspire many other youngsters we have on the IGPL. The pathway we are creating will produce many more such stars in the years to come," said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL and a former Asian Tour professional.

At Shinnecock Hills, Shah will share the fairways with many of the game's biggest names. During practice rounds, he has already had the opportunity to play alongside stars such as Tommy Fleetwood, who finished runner-up when the U.S. Open was last held at the iconic venue in 2018.

With expectations kept deliberately modest, Shah is focused less on results and more on embracing the occasion

"I want to stay calm and give my best."

Regardless of where he finishes this week, Shah has already secured his place in history. His journey from California's public golf courses to one of the sport's grandest stages stands as an inspiring story of perseverance, identity and ambition, one that could encourage many more Indian and Indian-origin golfers to believe that a place in the Majors is within reach.

--IANS

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