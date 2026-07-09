Gujarat will become country's best destination for data centres, says CM Patel

Gandhinagar, July 9 (IANS) Gujarat government unveiled its 'Data Center Policy 2026-29' on Thursday, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel describing it as a step towards state's emergence as the country's preferred destination for data centre investments.

Launching the policy at an event attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, Chief Secretary M. K. Das, senior bureaucrats, industry representatives and investors, the Chief Minister said that the initiative reflected Gujarat's efforts to translate the Centre's vision for a digital economy into state-level infrastructure.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", Patel said Gujarat's progress has been driven by collective effort and public trust.

"The credit goes to everyone present here and to every citizen of Gujarat. It is because everyone trusted one another and worked together that Gujarat has progressed so far," he said.

Patel said science and technology had become central to national development under PM Modi's leadership, with innovation and digital infrastructure laying the foundation for a developed India.

"In the digital ecosystem, the most important foundational element is data, and data is emerging as the new pillar of economic growth for a developed India," he said.

He noted that India's growing digital economy, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and electronics manufacturing sectors had significantly increased demand for world-class digital infrastructure.

According to the Chief Minister, India has become one of the world's largest generators and users of data, creating new opportunities for investment in data centres.

Patel also referred to measures announced in the Union Budget to promote cloud and AI infrastructure, stating that a 20-year tax holiday had been provided for global data centre infrastructure operations.

He said Gujarat had consistently been among the first states to implement the Prime Minister's development vision and was now preparing for future demand by introducing a dedicated data centre policy.

"With a commitment to meeting the future demand for data centres and further strengthening the state's digital economy, Gujarat has today announced the Data Center Policy," Patel said.

He added that the policy would strengthen cloud services, artificial intelligence, digital transactions, e-commerce platforms, smart manufacturing systems and digital governance.

Expressing confidence in state's competitive position, Patel said Gujarat had developed the infrastructure required for large-scale digital investments.

"I firmly believe that with the announcement of this policy, Gujarat will become the best destination for data centres in the country," he said.

He highlighted Gujarat's reliable electricity and water supply, road infrastructure, and emerging technology ecosystem, noting that GIFT City had become India's fintech hub while the state's Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy and AI Centre of Excellence were supporting innovation.

Patel also said Sanand and Dholera were advancing as major semiconductor manufacturing centres, further strengthening Gujarat's position in the digital economy.

The Chief Minister said the policy balanced industrial growth with environmental responsibility.

"Our objective is that industry should have zero effect on the environment while our products should have zero defects," he said, adding that the policy encouraged investment while placing equal emphasis on technological excellence and sustainability.

"The Data Center Policy would contribute not only to Gujarat's long-term economic growth but also to the development of next-generation digital infrastructure across the country," he emphasised.

He urged businesses and investors to participate in the state's technology-driven growth, expressing confidence that Gujarat would continue to play a leading role in building a knowledge-based economy and supporting the vision of a developed India.

--IANS

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