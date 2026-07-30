July 30, 2026 11:24 PM हिंदी

Gujarat: Dhanpuri eco-tourism centre in Panchmahal emerges as tourist hotspot

Gujarat: Dhanpuri eco-tourism centre in Panchmahal emerges as tourist hotspot

Ahmedabad, July 30 (IANS) The Dhanpuri Eco-Tourism Centre, situated in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, is fast emerging as an "excellent choice" for tourists seeking peace and tranquility, surrounded by natural habitat.

The scenic location, nestled within the lush greenery of the Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary, is turning out be a major draw for hordes of tourists and visitors.

Many visitors, thrilled to visit the place, shared their first-hand experience, explaining how the vacation will remain etched in their memory.

VS Patel, a resident from Vadodara, expressed great satisfaction with the facilities developed by the Forest Department and exuded happiness over the superior infrastructure and affordable services. He was pleased with the clean and affordable amenities at the tourist spot and also informed that he has visited the place three to four times.

Another tourist, Ajit Singh Rathore, praised the eco-tourism experience, highlighting the local dam as a must-see attraction.

He noted that the forest dwellers can provide guidance and valuable information, making it a truly worthwhile destination for those wishing to enjoy natural scenery.

The Dhanpuri Eco-Tourism Centre offers home-like amenities and delicious food.

The Forest Department has provided various accommodation options, including air-conditioned (AC) cottages, alongside arrangements for jungle safaris and trekking.

Malharbhai, the centre's manager, said that the facility offers a total of eight AC and eight non-AC rooms for tourists.

Additional amenities include a souvenir shop, an eatery outlet, a dining shed/canteen, equipped with fire safety facilities.

Notably, this has come on back of Gujarat government sustained efforts to promote eco-tourism in the region.

Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, sharing future plans of restructuring the area, said that more initiatives focused on leopards are in the works in Kutch region, and the Jambughoda forest will become a key attraction for tourists.

He also said that several other eco-tourism sites are on the cards.

Notably, tourist spots such as the Jand Hanuman Temple and Kada Dam, located near the Dhanpuri Eco-Tourism Centre, offer visitors a memorable experience.

Due to its proximity to Vadodara, Surat, and Ahmedabad, the area draws large crowds of tourists, particularly on weekends.

--IANS

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