August 25, 2026 11:22 PM हिंदी

Gujarat CM seeks stronger Canada ties in technology, fintech ahead of VGGS 2027

Gujarat CM seeks stronger Canada ties in technology, fintech ahead of VGGS 2027 (Photo: IANS)

Toronto, Aug 25 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday held separate round-table meetings with entrepreneurs and business representatives in Toronto, seeking stronger partnerships between Canadian enterprises and Gujarat in technology, public policy, financial services and fintech ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

The meetings, held on the second day of the Gujarat delegation's Canada visit, included an interaction with around 30 representatives of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), comprising startup founders, entrepreneurs and members of the organisation.

Patel discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a globally competitive and innovation-driven economy and highlighted Gujarat's startup ecosystem, investor-friendly policies and infrastructure.

He also invited TiE members to explore investment, innovation and scaling opportunities in the state ahead of the 2027 summit.

The Chief Minister said the discussions could help strengthen collaboration between Canadian and Gujarat-based enterprises, particularly in sectors such as technology, public policy, financial services and fintech.

TiE Toronto, established in 2000, brings together entrepreneurs, investors, experts and industry leaders from sectors including software, hardware, healthcare, biotechnology, media, telecommunications, IT services and financial institutions.

It also connects the business community with successful entrepreneurs and facilitates knowledge-sharing and business development.

In a separate round-table meeting with the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce (CHCC), Patel welcomed the organisation's interest in participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

"The interaction could open new avenues for business-to-business engagements, investments and partnerships, which would further strengthen economic ties between Canada and Gujarat," Patel said.

The Toronto meetings form part of Patel's wider US-Canada outreach ahead of the 2027 summit.

The Chief Minister arrived in Toronto on August 23 after engagements in San Francisco, Washington, DC and New York, where he met business and technology leaders and representatives of major institutions to explore investment and collaboration opportunities.

The Canadian leg of the visit has focused on building economic and institutional partnerships, with meetings planned with Canadian companies and institutions in areas including technology, industry, education and finance.

Gujarat Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) T. Natarajan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Mamta Verma and other senior secretaries accompanying the delegation also participated in the round-table meetings.

--IANS

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