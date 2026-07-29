Gujarat: An erstwhile bicycle maker turns chips producer in Sanand, women workforce power its operations

Gandhinagar, July 29 (IANS) In a remarkable growth journey, a Chennai-based Murugappa Group, which launched the Hercules cycles in 1951, is now manufacturing semiconductor chips in Gujarat's Sanand district.

The group had launched its TI cycles in partnership with The UK's Tube Investments company, and it was inaugurated by the last rulers of the erstwhile Bhavnagar, namely Krishnakumarsinhji Gohil.

It was from this factory that the production of Hercules cycles began, and the brand later became one of the most well-known bicycle brands in the country.

Today, the same Murugappa Group is set to play a significant role in advancing India's semiconductor mission through its company, CG Semi.

It was on July 4, 2026 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the commercial production of semiconductor chips at the company's facility in Sanand.

The company has established an OSAT facility in Sanand with an investment of Rs 7600 crore.

CG Semi is a joint venture between Japan's Renesas Electronics and Thailand's Star Microelectronics, with CG Semi holding the majority stake.

The semiconductor chips manufactured at the Sanand facility will be purchased by the Japanese company, which is also providing technological support.

With commercial production now underway on a large scale, the company will supply semiconductor chips to both domestic and international markets.

One of the striking features of the factory is the 'domination' in the work force by women employees.

While advancing India's semiconductor mission, the company is also promoting women's empowerment.

The company has made special arrangements to ensure that most of the factory floor operations are handled by women employees.

According to CG Semi officials, women from different states across India are currently working at the Sanand plant, and the majority of machine operations on the factory floor will be carried out by them.

To prepare them for these responsibilities, women employees from Gujarat and several other states were sent to Malaysia for three months of practical training in semiconductor plant operations.

Having completed this specialised training, they are now fully equipped to independently handle machine operations at the Sanand facility with confidence.

Shreya Patel, a native of Navsari and Jhanvi Patadiya from Surendranagar, who are working as process quality engineers at the CG Semi plant in Sanand, shared their experiences.

Shreya said, "Using chips made me interested in their manufacturing process. When I got the opportunity to work in this industry, I chose to pursue it. At present, we are thoroughly engaged in learning the technical aspects of the semiconductor sector."

Jhanvi Patadiya is equally enthusiastic about building her career in the semiconductor industry.

"During our training in Malaysia, we worked in an operational company. Here, however, the company is being built from the ground up. That brings many exciting opportunities, and each one gives us an opportunity to learn something new," she said.

Sandra E.K., also from Kerala, works as a Process Engineer at CG Semi, said, "I learnt about this opportunity during my internship. Earlier, I had limited exposure to this, but after coming here and seeing the industry firsthand, my perspective has completely changed."

Akanksha Tanwar from Indore is also an Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate and works as a Process Engineer. She says, "This was my first opportunity to go abroad for training and learn more about semiconductors. It has opened up many opportunities for growth in this field."

--IANS

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