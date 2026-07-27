Gujarat: Ahmedabad Civil Hospital records 250th organ donation

Ahmedabad, July 27 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has reached the milestone of 250 deceased organ donations after the family of a 58-year-old man from West Bengal consented to donate his organs following the declaration of brain death, helping three patients to receive life-saving transplants.

Prasun Bhowmik, a native of West Bengal who had been living in Ahmedabad for work, suffered a severe head injury after falling in the bathroom at his home.

Employed as a waiter at a hotel in the city, he was rushed to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite two days of intensive treatment, doctors declared him brain dead on July 26.

Following counselling by the hospital's organ donation team led by Dr Mohit Champavat, Bhowmik's wife, Kshama, agreed to donate his organs despite the family's bereavement.

One liver and two kidneys retrieved from the donor will be transplanted into three patients undergoing treatment at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) on the Civil Medicity campus.

The donation marks the 250th deceased organ donation facilitated by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, one of Gujarat's leading public transplant centres.

Minister of State for Health, Praful Pansheriya, described the achievement as a proud moment for Gujarat.

"Ahmedabad Civil Hospital achieving the milestone of its 250th organ donation is a matter of immense pride for the entire state. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government is continuously striving to spread the message that 'Organ Donation is the Greatest Donation' to every section of society. I wholeheartedly salute every family that has taken the selfless decision to donate the organs of a loved one despite the immense pain of losing them and extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire organ donation team and doctors at Civil Hospital," he said.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said the milestone reflected increasing public awareness and confidence in the organ donation programme.

"This 250th organ donation is not merely a number but a symbol of growing public awareness, increasing trust in doctors and the spirit of selfless service," he said.

Dr Joshi said the hospital has so far received 827 organs from 250 deceased donors, comprising 224 livers, 462 kidneys, 21 pancreases, 78 hearts, 34 lungs, six hands and two small intestines.

In addition, 198 eye donations and 48 skin donations have been recorded, taking the total number of donated organs and tissues received by the hospital to 1,073.

Organ donation from brain-dead donors plays a critical role in addressing the shortage of transplantable organs in India, where patients with end-stage organ failure often face long waiting periods for suitable donors.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and IKDRC have emerged as key centres for deceased donor organ retrieval and transplantation in Gujarat, facilitating multi-organ transplants through coordinated medical teams and donor family consent.

--IANS

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