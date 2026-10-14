Groww's Q2 net profit dips 1.4 pc to Rs 724.7 crore sequentially in FY27; shares fall

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Billionbrains Garage Ventures -- the parent of broking services provider Groww -- posted a decline of 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter in consolidated net profit of Rs 724.7 crore in the second quarter of FY27, from Rs 735 crore in the previous quarter.

Moreover, revenue during the September quarter fell 0.5 per cent to Rs 1,540.54 crore from Rs 1,548.67 crore in the June quarter.

However, on a year-on-year basis, net profit grew 53.93 per cent to Rs 725 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 471 crore, despite the impact of CAS. Revenue grew 43.88 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,541 crore from Rs 1,071 crore.

The company said its total transacting users reached 2.4 crore, while total customer assets grew 46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

The contribution of equity derivatives to revenue declined to 44.8 per cent in Q2FY27 from 56.9 per cent in Q2FY26.

In addition, commodity derivatives' contribution increased from 0.2 per cent to 6.2 per cent of overall revenue.

Margin Trading Facility's (MTF) contribution to revenue rose from 7.4 per cent to 10.1 per cent year-on-year.

Groww AMC's AUM grew 145 per cent year-on-year from Rs 2,928 crore to Rs 7,179 crore, with the share of actively managed AUM increasing from 47 per cent to 57 per cent. Revenue for the AMC jumped 131 per cent year-on-year, while net loss was Rs 8.3 crore.

Following this, shares of Groww were trading 1.54 per cent lower at Rs 190.80, hitting an intraday low on the BSE.

Moreover, the stock has declined more than 1 per cent in the last six months and 5.64 per cent in over three months.

Similarly, the capital market stock witnessed a drop of almost 4 per cent in a month. The stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 227 and a 52-week low of Rs 112.02, according to the BSE.

--IANS

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