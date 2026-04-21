April 21, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Govt promotes financial literacy, create awareness about new Income Tax Act, 2025

Govt promotes financial literacy, create awareness about new Income Tax Act, 2025

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The government on Tuesday organised an outreach programme here to promote financial literacy and create awareness about the newly-introduced Income Tax Act, 2025, with particular focus on provisions relating to educational institutions and charitable trusts.

Pallavi Agarwal, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), highlighted the key features of the Income Tax Act, 2025 and emphasised that the new legislation seeks to simplify procedures, reduce ambiguities and promote transparency through streamlined and technology-driven processes, aligned with the government’s vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

According to a Finance Ministry statement, the programme witnessed participation from representatives of more than 80 schools from across the Delhi–NCR region, along with trustees and functionaries associated with educational institutions.

The initiative reflects the Income Tax Department’s continued commitment to proactive stakeholder engagement, dissemination of tax reforms and the promotion of an efficient, transparent and taxpayer-friendly tax administration.

To encourage engagement among students, an inter-school quiz competition was organised for students of Classes IX to XII. Students from participating schools took part in the quiz with enthusiasm across multiple rounds.

“The winning teams were felicitated and presented with awards and Certificates of Merit. All participants were appreciated for their enthusiasm and knowledge,” said the statement.

Students from participating schools took part in the quiz with enthusiasm across multiple rounds. The winning teams were felicitated and presented with awards and Certificates of Merit.

Earlier this month, the Income Tax Department launched a new website called ‘Kar Saathi’, aimed at making tax-related processes simpler and more user-friendly. The platform brings all direct tax information under one roof and is designed to be easier to navigate and faster to use.

The new website will help taxpayers access all information in one place while introducing ‘Kar Saathi’, an AI-powered companion to guide users through their tax-related queries and processes.

India’s direct tax system entered a new phase on April 1, 2026, as the Income Tax Act, 2025 officially came into force.

--IANS

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