Govt notifies new rules on fees for overloaded vehicles on national highways

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, aimed at strengthening enforcement and ensuring rationalised fee collection for overloaded vehicles on National Highways.

The amended rules will come into force from April 15, 2026.

The amendment seeks to promote compliance with prescribed load limits and enhance road safety while protecting highway infrastructure.

Under the revised fee structure, vehicles found carrying excess load will be charged based on the percentage of overloading. Those carrying up to 10 per cent excess load will not be charged any overload fee while vehicles that carry excess load of over 10 per cent and up to 40 per cent will slapped a charge at two times the base rate.

For vehicles carrying an excess load above 40 per cent, the fee will be charged at four times the base rate.

The rules also state that overloading will be determined using certified weight measurement devices installed at fee plazas. They also make it clear that in cases where weighing facilities are not available at fee plazas, no overload fee shall be levied.

The rules further state that overloading fees shall be collected through FASTag only. Details of overloaded vehicles will be recorded and reported to the National Vehicle Register (VAHAN).

Vehicles entering National Highways without a valid FASTag will attract applicable provisions under existing rules. The provisions will not apply to certain private investment projects executed prior to commencement, unless concessionaires consent to adopt the revised rules.

The notification includes a detailed illustration explaining calculation of overload fees for different categories of vehicles based on permissible weight limits, ensuring clarity and transparency in implementation.

The amendment is expected to improve compliance, reduce road damage caused by overloaded vehicles, and promote safer and more efficient movement of goods across National Highways seamless with WIM (Weigh-in-Motion) technology.

As per the notification, a revised framework has been introduced under Rule 10 for levy of fees on vehicles carrying loads beyond the permissible Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

--IANS

sps/na