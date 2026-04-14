Turkey: 16 injured after former student opens fire in school

Ankara, April 14 (IANS) At least 16 people were injured after a young man opened indiscriminate fire in the corridor of his former school in Siverek district of Turkey on Tuesday. The attacker died later after committing suicide, local media reported.

Sanliurfa Governor Hasan Sildak met the injured people at Siverek State Hospital in connection with the shooting incident at Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, he stated that 16 people were injured in the incident occurred after the suspect entered the school and fired randomly, Turkey-based Anadolu Agency reported.

"Of the 16 injured, 4 are teachers, 10 are students, one is a police officer, and one is a canteen worker. Thankfully, there were no fatalities. Four of the injured, two teachers and two students, were transferred to hospitals in the city centre because their health condition was assessed as moderate. Currently, the other 12 injured are receiving treatment at Siverek State Hospital," Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying.

He mentioned that the incident is being probed from multiple angles. "(The attacker) is a former student of the school, only attending here in the 9th grade. He later enrolled in an open high school programme. Born in 2007, he took his own life while being apprehended by the police. We have evacuated the school. This incident, which we deeply regret, will be investigated thoroughly, including its background."

Hasan Sildak offered condolences to people of Siverek and Sanliurfa. He stated that judicial and administrative processes will be examined and necessary investigation will be conducted. He stressed that such isolated incidents can happen despite taking all necessary precautions about the security of schools in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported.

Sildak stated that the attack was being investigated thoroughly and the perpetrator had no prior criminal record. He said that Chief Prosecutor's Office will handle the judicial aspects and the administrative investigation mechanism will be activated to shed light on the incident at the earliest.

--IANS

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